Anime YouTuber 'Totally Not Mark' loses 150+ videos after Toei Animation copyright claim, Twitter enraged

Popular anime YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick uploaded a video serving as an open letter to YouTube and Toei Animation. Reports suggest that Toei Animation has copyright claims over 150 videos from the channel “Totally Not Mark,” and the content creator is in a state of shock and disbelief.

At some point in their career, every YouTuber has faced copyright claims. While some YouTubers have had to face the removal of a few videos, the YouTuber in question has lost over 150 videos in 48 hours.

Toei Animation responsible for copyright claiming and removing of over 150 videos from YouTube channel “Totally Not Mark”

At the time of writing, YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick uploaded a video on his channel “Totally Not Mark” regarding the copyright claim and removal of 150+ videos from his channel. Toei Animation is responsible for these claims.

In his recent video, the YouTuber clearly explained YouTube’s flawed ID system and how Toei Animation abused it. He said:

“I take my job very seriously. Because of this, I ensure that both, myself and my employees adhere strictly to the fair dealings and fair use policies as outlined by YouTube and within my own country and other countries.”

The YouTuber and his team spend about one week per video, and Toei Animation has removed over three years of his efforts. People have taken to social media to express their anger towards how both YouTube and Toei Animation have handled this situation.

The YouTuber failed to understand how a video uploaded by famous comedian Stephen Colbert had not been struck with copyright claims when it had footage from Toei Animation titles whose duration was longer compared to those present in Mark’s videos.

Mark explains how YouTube’s content ID is broken

The YouTube appeal system is an option given to the content creator whose video has been struck with a copyright claim. In this case, Toei Animation has 30 days to respond to the appeal. He says:

“Toei Animation has 30 days to respond with their decision. A company that put the claim in the first place and with no incentive to be honest or thorough decides the legitimacy of my dispute.”

Upon denying the appeal, Toei Animation forced the content creator to proceed to the next step, which is to counterclaim. It essentially gives Toei Animation another 30 days to review the appeal. The channel receives a strike if the claimant proceeds with the copyright claim.

The last and final step is counter-notification, which means the two parties involved arrive at court, and the claimant has a 15-day period to respond.

The issue faced by Mark at this stage was that Toei Animation never responded, and his video was reinstated. Multiple videos cannot be appealed at once, which means the content creator would have to follow this process for 37 years for all of his 150 videos.

The YouTuber claims that Toei Animation has not done their due diligence of watching all the videos since some of his videos were merely drawings and had no footage from Toei.

