The Legendary Hero is Dead anime: Release date, what to expect, cast, and more

The Legendary Hero is Dead has recently gained a lot of attention surrounding the news of its anime adaptation. Fans have been quite excited to witness the anime for the first time once it airs.

The Legendary Hero is Dead manga has been a great read in the eyes of manga readers since its debut in 2014. Although the manga has ended serializing, fans still talk quite highly about it. People have also started liking the mastermind behind the manga, Subaruichi, who wrote and illustrated it all by himself.

The Legendary Hero is Dead anime is set to showcase itself to the world on April 6, 2023. The hype around the fandom is real, as everyone has marked their calendars and set their eyes on the day.

The Legendary Hero is Dead is all set to make its anime debut on April 6

Shura @ShuradoShikoten

#勇者が死んだ

#YuushagaShinda I'm glad Legendary Hero Is Dead is getting an anime! This is such a fun series to read and pretty funny too! The thigh hero will unleash his thigh sword anyone who gets in his way. I'm glad Legendary Hero Is Dead is getting an anime! This is such a fun series to read and pretty funny too! The thigh hero will unleash his thigh sword anyone who gets in his way. #勇者が死んだ #YuushagaShinda https://t.co/tO8VzV3RSD

As the manga gained popularity, Liden Films saw the perfect opportunity to capture the hype and transform it into an anime television series. The trailer has caused some serious discussions to go off on social media platforms.

Although the series' announcement was made in April 2022, the release date of April 6, 2023, just became official with a spoiler that a staff member leaked. However, it was confirmed by the official website of the anime. Along with that, the manga is set to release its sequel, The Legendary Hero is Dead! Kingdom of the Gods.

Where to watch

Liden Films has taken over the anime, which will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. It will start by airing on television, but later, it is possible to see it on some popular streaming platforms.

What to expect

AniTV @AniTVco "The Legendary Hero is Dead!" scheduled for April 6.



New PV: "The Legendary Hero is Dead!" scheduled for April 6.New PV:https://t.co/IoGOoS8D4J

The trailer for The Legendary Hero is Dead, released on February 27, 2023, has given everyone a glimpse of the characters and a little insight into the plot. It helped fans get an idea of how wonderful the anime will be.

The world inside the anime is like a standard fantasy world, with a problem of demons that came out of a portal just to invade the human race. All hopes of saving the world from the demons get shattered because of the unfortunate demise of the savior. The story will open new gates on how to rescue the human world and eradicate the demons.

Cast

Anime Trending @AniTrendz 【NEWS】The Legendary Hero is Dead! - Anime Key Visual!



The anime is scheduled for April 6. 【NEWS】The Legendary Hero is Dead! - Anime Key Visual!The anime is scheduled for April 6. https://t.co/ZLTabFtlJC

The cast of The Legendary Hero is Dead is quite exquisite, as most of the voice actors are professionals who have been into anime voiceovers for a long time. The list of the cast is mentioned below:

Taketatsu Ayana as Haysworth Anri

Yamamura Hibiku as Eunice Yuna

Kubo Yurika as Farom Marguerit

Nakamura Yuichi as Osment Kyle

Shinfuku Sakura as Eunice Millie

Sayaka Ohara as Esel Borgnine

Wataru Hatano as Belarco

Takashi Aoki as Isaac Gardner

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Leland Tolman

Ono Kensho as Friedrich Norstein

Shintarou Asanuma as Diego Valentine

Toki Sunichi as Scott Touka and Bladearts Shion

Wataru kato as Scott Touka

Poll : 0 votes