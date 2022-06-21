9 Naruto characters whose simp-meter is off the charts

There aren’t many simps in the Naruto franchise. However, some have exhibited traits akin to being one. There is a significant distinction between being loyal and being a simp. Loyalty is acknowledged, but an individual who blindly follows the person they put on a pedestal doesn’t get their efforts recognized until death.

A simp is simply defined as a male person who would break the boundaries of insanity to please the woman they admire who remains uninterested from the beginning. However, over the course of the period, the meaning of the term simp expanded a little.

A simp also refers to a person who does way too much for the person they like, where gender doesn’t apply and feelings aren’t usually romantic.

This article will list 9 Naruto characters who are renowned in the fandom as die-hard simps.

Rock Lee and 8 other simps in Naruto ranked

9) Haku

Haku as seen in the anime (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

One would say that Haku was loyal to Zabuza and calling him a simp would be a great blunder. However, Haku voluntarily became the weapon of Zabuza, and always got treated like a tool. Haku didn’t get acknowledged by his master till the end and simply followed the path that was shown to him without a question.

A loyal person is bound by a meaningful purpose whereas, in Haku’s case, he was just following the orders, which he deemed to be his purpose. Zabuza treated Haku with the same philosophy the Bloody Mist followed where children were used as a tool.

Haku was just a kid and he accepted what was given to him. Even after growing up, he never questioned Zabuza and followed him to the end.

8) Jiraiya

basirr🥀 @dmvbasirr Jiraiya might have been a simp but he will always be loyal to the village Jiraiya might have been a simp but he will always be loyal to the village https://t.co/9byqhl5DnZ

Jiraiya is no doubt more of a lascivious person than a simp. Although he was a simp for Tsunade from his childhood, each time his lecherous nature took over, which is why he is mostly recognized as a prurient character. After Jiraiya was put up in the team under Hiruzen’s leadership, he instantly fell for Tsunade.

Moreover, Jiraiya was a prodigy since childhood and was capable enough to defeat Tsunade with ease, but he never intended to hurt her because he liked her a lot. If it wasn’t for Jiraiya’s lecherous nature, Naruto fans would have witnessed a different side of him, where he is a complete simp.

7) Ino Yamanaka

Ino as seen in the anime (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

Like all the girls in the academy, Ino was also head over heels for Sasuke, due to his good looks and unique personality. Ino's biggest rival was Sakura and with the latter, the former always maintained a strong hostile disposition. After Sasuke was declared to be a rogue shinobi, it made Ino so heartbroken that she burst into tears.

Despite Ino and Sasuke barely getting used to talking, the former cared about the latter regardless of her feelings being reciprocated. Later, Sai replaced Sasuke's position and importance in Ino's life. Due to Sai's personality resembling Sasuke in some manner, Ino eventually fell for Sai.

6) Rock Lee

Göran @Goranl17 #anime #NarutoShippuden Controversial opinion but Sakura and Rock Lee would have been an amazing couple. Shame that Sakura simp for Sasuke. #naruto Controversial opinion but Sakura and Rock Lee would have been an amazing couple. Shame that Sakura simp for Sasuke. #naruto #anime #NarutoShippuden https://t.co/ExBpV72JCI

After his first interaction with Sakura, Lee was heavily intimidated by her and without giving it a thought asked the former to accept his love. Sakura, thinking of Lee as a weirdo, instantly rejected his offer, but the latter never gave up and wanted the former to accept his feelings. Lee's feelings towards Sakura went largely unaddressed in the anime.

Although Sakura later became friends with Lee, the latter still retained feelings for the former. In Lee's Infinite Tsukuyomi dream, it was seen that he still wanted to win Sakura's affection.

5) Karin

Karin as seen in the anime (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

Karin was deeply infatuated by Sasuke during the Chunin Exams when Sasuke saved her life by defeating an enormous bear that was going to attack the former. Later, they officially met at Orochimaru’s southern hideout where Karin was a warden. Sasuke’s charm and his looks captured Karin’s entire attention, and she assisted him in his quest by joining Taka.

It was evident that Sasuke was using Karin as a mere tool, but being under the influence of love, the latter disregarded everything. Karin was so obsessed with Sasuke that the former forgave the latter for almost killing her. Even after realizing that Sasuke used Karin for her healing abilities, she still believed that she could win him over.

4) Obito

flxps @saintyq_ When obito saw rin die When obito saw rin die 😕😳 https://t.co/pGRmHPQR4w

Rin Nohara and Obito have been friends since childhood and they even got placed in a three-man team alongside Kakashi Hatake under the leadership of Minato Namikaze. When Obito felt that the entire village ostracized him, it was Rin who put his faith in the former and his potential.

Obito knew that Kakashi didn't kill Rin, but he eventually turned evil because Rin was the only person he cared about. After Rin’s death Obito succumbed to a dark place and became an essential part of Madara’s eye of the moon plan.

He waged war against the whole world and became one of the strongest people, only because he lost the person he ever loved to the conflicts of the shinobi world.

3) Hinata

Hinata as seen in the anime(Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

Naruto had a huge influence on Hinata during their childhood when the former helped the latter from the bullies by getting beaten up. Since then, Hinata has followed Naruto everywhere, without being noticed by the latter. Being soft-spoken, Hinata normally tries to speak with others, but in front of Naruto she gets flustered easily, as if she has seen a ghost.

Even though Naruto considered Hinata a friend from the beginning due to being drawn towards Sakura, Hinata never gave up and tried her best to profess her love. In the new era, both Naruto and Hinata are married, but the latter still retains her old habit of getting nervous around the former, every now and then.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

sakura doing things @skrdoingthings sakura reminding minato of his wife kushina after asking naruto if she was his girlfriend during the war sakura reminding minato of his wife kushina after asking naruto if she was his girlfriend during the war😭 https://t.co/7EaY0pggfm

Even after Sakura clearly stated that she doesn’t like Naruto on his face, the latter still hoped that one day she would accept him. The only rival in his quest to win over Sakura was Sasuke Uchiha. Although Sasuke never showed any interest towards Sakura, Naruto considered him to be the biggest obstacle.

Naruto tried everything at his disposal to please Sakura and shift her attention towards him, but all of the former’s efforts went in vain, as the latter had already given her heart to Sasuke. However, once when Sakura lied to Naruto that she loved him, he got angered because he knew that Sakura always had loved Sasuke.

Apart from beating sense into Sasuke’s head and bringing him home as a friend, Naruto also wanted to cherish the promise he made to Sakura.

1) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in the anime(Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

Sakura is the greatest simp in the entirety of Naruto, because even after almost losing her life by the hands of Sasuke, she still believed in the goodness within him. Every person in Konoha was aware that there was no way Sasuke would have a change of heart, but Sakura never lost faith in him. Even after being classified as a rogue shinobi, Sakura wanted to be with Sasuke no matter what.

Although Sakura tried to control her feelings after Sasuke became a criminal, the former never really managed to do so, as it was nearly impossible for her to overcome her affection towards Sasuke. Eventually, she got married to Sasuke and still behaves like a kid when she thinks about him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far