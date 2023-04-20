My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 release date, where to watch what to expect, countdown, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 will air this Saturday, April 22, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10.30 pm JST. BS Fuji, A-TX, and other respective syndications will also run the episode later. My One-Hit Kill Sister will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside Japan.

The second episode of the series proves that Asahi is the unluckiest guy in the world, for whom even a beginner's quest could turn into a life-threatening situation. As an older sister looking out for her little brother, Maya is always there for Asahi.

Surprisingly, the latter has also gained another elder sister named Kilmaria, who is one of the strongest generals of the Demon King. Despite not being reincarnated as a powerful hero in the Isekai world, Asahi inadvertently gained the protection of two sisters, making him a nigh-invincible guy in a hilarious way.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 will likely see Asahi in a tight spot once again

Streaming platforms and time zones

Fans internationally can watch My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 on Crunchyroll for free. Since the free version comes with several pesky ads, viewers can switch to Crunchyroll’s Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month), two of the popular premium subscriptions of Crunchyroll, for an uninterrupted experience. New subscribers on the platform can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, April 22, 8 am

Central Standard Time: Sunday, April 22, 10 am

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 22, 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 22, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 22, 8.30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, April 22, 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, April 22, 1.30 pm

Philippines time: Sunday, April 22, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, April 22, 12 am

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 (speculative)

It still boggles my mind how much crazy input is being put into My One-Hit Kill Sister. ED boarded and directed by Kouki Fujimoto followed by Junpei Fuckuchi's AD work, it's another example of creative minds gracing a show with inspired vision.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3 is titled My Sister, Maya-nee, Is All I Need. With the given title, it can be expected that Asahi might find himself in trouble again, as it is apparent that he has the worst luck in the history of reincarnating into the Isekai world. Asahi doesn’t use his sister’s powers for selfish reasons. However, while in danger, there is nobody but his Maya-nee to rescue him.

Asahi now also has the protection of the sixth general of the Demon King, who took him as a brother, which means the upcoming episodes will see more of Kilmaria. A short preview teaser at the end of the previous episode revealed new characters from the web novel, who will debut in My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 3.

A brief recap of My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 2

That mushroom mission didn’t go as plan but it lead to meeting Kilmaria. At first I thought they would be equal but Maya is way stronger. Great fight, both showing what they got. Glad Asahi saved Kilmaria, expecting to see her more often

That mushroom mission didn't go as plan but it lead to meeting Kilmaria. At first I thought they would be equal but Maya is way stronger. Great fight, both showing what they got. Glad Asahi saved Kilmaria, expecting to see her more often

With the thought of dealing with his own problems without Maya's help, Asahi headed to the guild to request a beginner’s level quest. After being assigned a mission to collect rainbow mushrooms near Claudio Forest, Asahi was content. However, he soon discovered that the forest was plagued with ferocious wild bears.

While being chased by a bear, Asahi was saved by a girl with two horns on her head. Eventually, the two were surrounded by a horde of bears, but the girl defeated them in a whiplash with her magical abilities and combat prowess. She later defeated their leader, Kaiser Bear, with her Crimson Blaze technique.

After revealing herself to be "Kilmaria," the sixth general of the Demon King, she immensely startled Asahi. However, the latter was more scared when he discovered she was looking for someone named Ikusaba, who gained fame shortly after defeating majestic monsters.

After Kilmaria learned that Asahi was the very person she was looking for around the village, she started chasing him to challenge him to a duel. Maya came to Asahi’s rescue and engaged in a battle with Kilmaria.

Kilmaria was defeated as Maya turned out to be a stronger opponent. The former wanted to be killed since she lost the battle. However, Asahi asked Maya to spare Kilmaria’s life as she saved him multiple times in a row. Kilmaria was glad that she gained human siblings who were different from the rest.

