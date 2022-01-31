Nine pillars of peace quest walkthrough: Genshin Impact beginners guide

Nine Pillars of Peace in Genshin Impact is a World Quest from the Liyue region. The latest updates focus on Inazuma and Enkanomiya, but travelers are advised to complete this quest before heading to the newer regions.

The Nine Pillars of Peace quest not only grants many valuable chests and Primogems but also a five-star artifact from the 'Noblesse Oblige'. This artifact can be a game-changer for beginners who are willing to boost the performance of their support characters.

How to complete Nine Pillars of Peace quest in Genshin Impact

The World Quest can be initiated by visiting the Cuijue Slope region in Liyue. Players will find nine geo pillars at the location marked below, :

Location of Nine Pillars of Peace in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Each pillar will light up once travelers climb and place a Stone of Remembrance on it. However, getting these stones is an arduous task. They can be obtained by leveling up the Statue of Seven in Liyue.

At each level, players get one Stone of Remembrance. They need nine stones to complete the Nine Pillars of Peace quest. There are 130 Geoculus in Liyue, which will upgrade the statue to level 10.

Once the stones are placed in all nine pillars, a secret domain will unlock. Travelers must enter it to complete the quest and get rewards.

The domain contains enemies like the Ruin Hunter and fire infusion stones that spawn buff enemy damage. It is wise to first destroy the stones and then take on the opponents.

Nine Pillars of Peace quest in Genshin Impact: How to finish and rewards

The following rewards can be obtained after defeating the enemies and searching in the room inside the ruins:

Luxurious Chest

Precious Chest

Five-star Noblesse Oblige artifact

Dull Ring

It is essential for players to sell the Dull Ring to complete the quest and avail 50 additional Primogems. Two NPCs in Teyvat can purchase the item:

Bolai - 180,000 Mora and 5 Adeptus' Temptation dishes

- 180,000 Mora and 5 Adeptus' Temptation dishes Linlang- 200,000 Mora

The Nine Pillars of Peace quest can help Genshin Impact beginners in getting their first five-star artifact. Also, by leveling up the region's Statue of Seven, their characters will gain stamina.

As of now, the Liyue region is celebrating the Lantern Rite festival where the traveler and Paimon are helping Keqing and Beidou with fireworks and treasure collection, respectively.

