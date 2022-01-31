Genshin Impact Wondrous Shadow guide (Part 3): How to solve the Shadow puzzle

The last part of Wondrous Shadows is now available in Genshin Impact's Asia server, and as expected, the level is more complex than previous puzzles. Three new shadow lanterns are unlocked in the third part: Deer, Blooming Flower, and Crane.

Deer and Blooming Flower have three segments, while Crane has four parts, proving that the difficulty is not to be underestimated. This article will guide players on how to figure out the correct position of each segment and complete the shadow lantern mini-game in the Wondrous Shadows part three.

Guide to complete part 3 of Genshin Impact's Wondrous Shadows puzzle

Wondrous Shadows in Genshin Impact has nine puzzles, and it is divided into three parts. The last shadow lanterns are categorized as part three of the Wondrous Shadow mini-game.

Puzzle 7: Deer

Deer Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first shadow lantern in part three is a deer. There are three segments, and players need to adjust them to form the correct shadow. They can follow the steps below to ensure accurate adjustments:

Segment 1: Drag the object from bottom to top until all the pointy ends facing upwards. Then, drag it from left to right to flip the shadow. Finally, rotate the object clockwise until players can see the horn's v-shape facing upward. Segment 2: Drag the object from top to bottom and slightly to the left until all the pointy ends facing upwards. Then, rotate it a bit to the left until they can see a similar v-shape from the horn. Full Image: Gamers only need to drag the mouse pointer to the top left until they complete the puzzle.

Puzzle 8: Blooming Flower

Blooming Flower Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blooming Flower is the second shadow lantern puzzle, and it consists of three segments yet again. However, it is far easier than the previous one. Players can complete the puzzle by following the steps below:

Segment 1: Drag the object to the top left, and rotate it to the right until they see a shadow of a flower petal. Segment 2: Switch to Segment 2 and drag it to the top right until players can see a single flower stem at the bottom side. Full Image: Change to Full Image and drag the mouse pointer to the top left until they complete the puzzle.

Puzzle 9: Crane

Crane Shadow Lantern (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crane is the last shadow lantern and possibly the most intricate puzzle in Wondrous Shadows with four segments. Fans should carefully follow the steps below to complete the puzzle or watch the video guide provided:

Segment 1: Drag the object to the bottom left until players can spot a crane's head. Segment 2: Drag the segment to the top right to create the crane's body and rotate it a bit to the right to adjust the correct proportion. Segment 3: Drag the object to the top right until they see a thin crane's leg. Full Image: Switch to Full Image and move the mouse pointer to the right to complete the puzzle.

Once players complete the 7th, 8th, and 9th lantern riddle, they can visit the event page to redeem their rewards. The prizes provided are Hero's Wit, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

