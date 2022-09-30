My Hero Academia season 6's final teaser focuses on Deku, Bakugou, and Shigaraki

The latest and final teaser for My Hero Academia season 6 was released today, bringing fans a short video that focuses on Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shigaraki. Despite its extremely short length, the preview's contents reveal a lot.

The teaser has gotten fans even more excited for the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6, which is only a day away. It’s one of the most highly anticipated premieres of the Fall 2022 anime season, and fans are expecting an enthralling first episode on Saturday.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest My Hero Academia Season 6 teaser, as well as recaps important release information for the upcoming series.

My Hero Academia season 6’s latest teaser hints at Bakugou, Deku, Shigaraki at center of upcoming conflict

The latest My Hero Academia season 6 teaser is incredibly short, being only 5 seconds. While there is indeed only so much one can do with 5 seconds of time, the teaser certainly makes the most of it by making it clear to viewers that Bakugou, Midoriya, and Shigaraki all find themselves at the center of this conflict.

The teaser begins with Midoriya and Bakugou assuming fighting stances, as wind dust blows all around them, seemingly from an origin point in front of them. This is most likely caused by one of Shigaraki’s various Quirks, which would explain why both Deku and Bakugou are in combative stances facing what appears to be the same direction.

Midoriya is very clearly using Full Cowling in the shot, while Bakugou has his hands up but with no visible explosions occurring. It’s possible that he’s instead looking to use his Grenadier Bracers, which build up his sweat and store it into a weapon capable of one single, giant, explosive shot.

Shigaraki is then seen extending his hand, presumably towards Midoriya and possibly Bakugou as well, with crazy, red eyes behind the motion. This could potentially symbolize the merging of All For One and Shigaraki not quite going as smoothly as planned. The overall expression Shigaraki wears in this scene further supports this.

Finally, the trailer ends with what appears to be an angry Midoriya staring Shigaraki down, based on his looking up and the sparse background scenery seeming like a battlefield. The teaser then ends there, reaffirming the Saturday, October 1 premiere date at 5:30 AM EDT/6:30 PM JST.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the series internationally outside of Asia, while Ani-One Asia recently announced their intent to stream My Hero Academia season 6. Ani-One Asia’s stream appears to be a simulcast as well, with recent reports confirming that their stream for the season will debut on October 1 as well.

