My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 release date, what to expect, where to watch, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 will be released this Saturday, May 27, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. Later show airings will also be carried out on BS Fuji, A-TX, and other pertinent syndications of Japan. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform where fans worldwide can watch the latest episodes of the series.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 will see the introduction of two new characters who will play significant roles over the course of the series. The Ikusaba siblings' uncanny group is now prepared to go out for new tasks, which they will embark on in the future episode, thanks to the inclusion of a general of the Demon King and a healer.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 release date and time for all regions

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 27, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 7:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 27, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 27, 11:00 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, May 27, 11:00 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 27, 12:00 am

Where to watch My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8

Krie @KiriloKiri 125. Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Douhan no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita/My One-Hit Kill Sister (2023) — Odcinek 7 125. Isekai One Turn Kill Nee-san: Ane Douhan no Isekai Seikatsu Hajimemashita/My One-Hit Kill Sister (2023) — Odcinek 7 https://t.co/rA2IpOIeSm

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8 and all the previous episodes of the series are available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to feature the anime for fans internationally.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 in summation

#一撃姉 My One-Hit Kill Sister #7 Staff-Screenplay: Toshihisa Kio-Storyboard: Ayumi Iemura-Episode Director: Ayumi Iemura-Design Works: Ayumi Iemura-Chief Animation Director: Yuuji Hamada My One-Hit Kill Sister #7 Staff -Screenplay: Toshihisa Kio -Storyboard: Ayumi Iemura -Episode Director: Ayumi Iemura-Design Works: Ayumi Iemura -Chief Animation Director: Yuuji Hamada#一撃姉 https://t.co/9e83Bn5feA

As the Demon Kings’ minions wreaked havoc on the village, the Ikusaba siblings took matters into their own hands. Demonstrating her overwhelming magic prowess, Maya warded off all the orcs, leaving behind three low-level monsters capable of hypnotizing their opponent with a unique dance move.

Asahi let his defenses down and was hypnotized, which caused him to become more accepting of Maya. However, the effect faded as soon as Asahi fell and hit his head.

Brondeth, the subordinate of one of the six Demon King’s generals, Giganto of the Hundred Beasts, showed up at the battlefield and tried to tease Asahi for his inferiority, which caused Maya to defeat him in seconds.

In a desperate moment Asahi the hero actually man up & show his strength. Great moment for him as he protects Tanya. Hypnotism on Asahi was very effective. Maya was enjoying those moments but nice to see she prefers regular Asahi

#一撃姉 #OneKillSister My One-Hit Kill Sister #07In a desperate moment Asahi the hero actually man up & show his strength. Great moment for him as he protects Tanya. Hypnotism on Asahi was very effective. Maya was enjoying those moments but nice to see she prefers regular Asahi My One-Hit Kill Sister #07In a desperate moment Asahi the hero actually man up & show his strength. Great moment for him as he protects Tanya. Hypnotism on Asahi was very effective. Maya was enjoying those moments but nice to see she prefers regular Asahi#一撃姉 #OneKillSister https://t.co/oHnmyspeDg

The following day, Asahi headed to the guild for a fresh task but was surprised by Tanya's absence. The latter and her younger brother Roy, who was traveling to the neighboring hamlet for some business, were ultimately encountered by the former.

Tanya wanted to enlist Asahi as her bodyguard in order to safeguard herself and her brother from the dangers they would encounter on their journey. Tanya had no idea that Asahi was just cannon fodder. Despite knowing that he would ultimately get into problems and lose respect and credit, the latter agreed to the request.

Asahi came upon a Wyvern as he had anticipated. Despite his fear, he made every effort to tame the beast with all at his disposal and was ultimately successful. Asahi was unaware that Maya was the one who defeated the Wyvern from a distance, giving him the win.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 8

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7, "I Can't Raise My Sword Against a Girl," will likely see Gloria Brigandine and Kuon, the two new character addition to the series, making their grand debut.

Sora Tokui, who is renowned for playing Niko Yazawa in Long Live! and Hideri Kanzaki in Blend S, will be voicing Gloria Brigandine. Kuon will be played by Kohara Konomi, the VA who voiced Chika Fujiwara in Kaguya-sama: Love is War! and Roxy Migurdia in Mushoku Tensei.

With the teaser video, the upcoming episode is expected to feature an unusual encounter between the Ikusaba siblings and two new folks from the ecstatic Isekai world.

