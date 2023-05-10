My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6 will air this Saturday, May 13, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. The episode will air later on BS Fuji and A-TX, among other syndications. Only Crunchyroll offers My One-Hit Kill Sister in its enormous catalog for fans worldwide.

The previous episode of My One-Hit Kill Sister was all about Asahi, Maya, and Kilmaria having family time together. After accomplishing their recent exploration of a dungeon, it can be said that the bond between the Ikusaba siblings strengthened. With Asahi and Maya welcoming Kilmaria to their family, forming a perfect trio, they have become a force to be reckoned with.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6 will see the debut of Sophie Peaceful

Where to watch and release timings for all regions:

Crunchyroll, the popular anime streaming service renowned worldwide, is the only platform to stream the latest episodes of My One-Hit Kill Sister exclusively on its platform.

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 13, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 13, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 13, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 13, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 13, 7 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 13, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 13, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, May 13, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 13, 12 am

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 5 in summation

Asahi was given a new task by the guild that involved investigating a recently found dungeon that had been revealed as a result of an altercation between Kilmaria and Maya. Asahi first intended to do the task on his own, but his proactive older sister finally joined him for assistance. Asahi carelessly stepped into multiple traps, but Maya kept him safe.

After Maya and Asahi vanquished every Skeletal Knight protecting the dungeon, they discovered Kaiser Bear's pups and made the decision to declare the location unstable so that the cubs would live there in peace. Asahi saw a strange girl on the way home, who later turned out to be Kilmaria, using the disguise magic.

Kilmaria adored spending time with Asahi and even picked up a lot of knowledge about people. After a while, the former offered to make the latter into a demon, but he turned it down. When Asahi and Kilmaria arrived at his house, he told Maya that he wanted the three of them to eat supper together. Kilmaria was astounded by Maya's delicacies and promised to return for more mouthwatering meals.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6?

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6, titled “The Hero and the Big Sister,” will see the debut of Sophie Peaceful, a new character addition to the series. Sophie is described as a very beautiful young priestess with a tomboyish personality or, in anime terminology, a Bokukko.

Azumi Waki, the voice actor who played Rem Galleu in How Not to Summon a Demon Lord and Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers, will be voicing Sophie Peaceful in My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6 and beyond. The upcoming episode will see the Ikusaba siblings embarking on a new mission.

