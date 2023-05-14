My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 will be released this Saturday, May 20, 2023, on TOKYO MX and Sun TV at 10:30 pm JST. BS Fuji, A-TX, and other respective syndications will also run the episode later. My One-Hit Kill Sister is being streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The preview teaser for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 hints at an enthralling fight between the Ikusaba siblings with what appears to be an enormous purple cyclops. The upcoming episode will also introduce a new character and likely see an encounter between the latest addition to the Ikusaba family and Kilmaria.

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 will introduce viewers to Tanya’s little brother

Release date and time, where to watch My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7

The release timings for My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 6:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 8:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 20, 2:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 20, 7 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 20, 3:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, May 20, 11 pm

Philippines time: Saturday, May 20, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 20, 12 am

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7 and all the previous episodes of the series are available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the series for fans internationally.

A brief recap of My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 6

Keeping an eye on Asahi from afar, Maya was happy to see her brother defeat the wolf monster with ease. However, the former eventually got caught up in a tight spot after a wolf-like beast thrice the size of the one he defeated moments ago appeared in front of him.

Maya saved Asahi by defeating the monster in time and even asked her brother if she could heal his wounds by licking. Using escape magic, Asahi got away from Maya in an instant. While strolling around the town, Asahi ran into a healer, who introduced herself as Sophie Peaceful and helped him by healing his wounds.

After arriving at the guild with Maya, Asahi learned that Sophie and her party were in trouble near a dungeon. The Ikusaba siblings saved Sophie and her part by defeating all the plant-like monsters. Later, at a tavern, Sophie thanked Asahi for his help and even got along with Maya.

Sophie resigned from her previous party, making the members furious. The next day Sophie joined Asahi in his quest to gather killer bee honey, and they eventually ran into the mother bee. At this point, Asahi’s pride was saved by Maya once again.

What to expect from My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7

My One-Hit Kill Sister episode 7, titled Portrait of a Certain Big Sister and Little Brother, will see Asahi undertaking new quests that eventually become a nightmare. As seen in the recently dropped teaser, a Cyclops was shown to be engaged in an intense brawl, where the opponent is surmised to be none other than Maya. The episode will also reveal Tanya’s little brother, who looks identical to her.

