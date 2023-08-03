Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 will be released on August 8, 2023. Given how things ended in the last episode, the upcoming installment will put Pastry’s skills to the test, as one wrong move and he could end up putting Licorice’s life at risk. With swearing to protect Licorice with his life, Pastry must now face the most challenging ordeal of his journey.

Over the past two episodes, the protagonist’s character development has been truly remarkable. Not only has he pursued his dream of reviving the pâtisserie within him, but he has also fearlessly embraced the responsibility that even grown men find daunting. The upcoming episode’s suspenseful cliffhanger has fans eagerly anticipating Pastry’s uncertain fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 will be released in Japan this Tuesday, August 8, at 1:30 am JST. In the US, the episode will release on August 6, around 9:30 am PT. Fans worldwide can watch the series exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below are the release dates and timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, August 7 9:30 am Central Standard Time Monday, August 7 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, August 7 12:30 am British Summer Time Monday, August 7 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, August 7 10:00 pm Central European Standard Time Monday, August 7 6:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, August 8 2:00 am Philippines Time Tuesday, August 8 12:30 pm Brazil Time Monday, August 7 1:30 pm

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 6

Witnessing Pastry’s valor led Licorice to change her perception of him, causing her to reflect on her previous rudeness towards him. After teleporting to the Royal Capital, Morteln and Sheetz prepared to send Petra to the church for the engagement ceremony. Pastry was given the responsibility of escorting Licorice to the guest room.

While talking to Licorice, Pastry discovered it was hard to please the Caera, the noblewoman’s attendant, as she was determined to prevent any undesirable situation. Despite Pastry’s relentless effort to spark a conversation with Caera, the situation became even more awkward.

Meanwhile, adhering to his plan of vengeance against Kadlececks, the former Duke of House Armie, dispatched a few mercenaries to kidnap Petra and disrupt the engagement. One of the mercenaries used magic to cast a huge symmetric hole beneath the guestroom that led to an underground tunnel.

This strategic maneuver facilitated the abduction of the individuals caught within this elaborated trap. Unbeknownst to the mercenaries, they inadvertently kidnapped Petra’s twin sister, and Pastry found himself ensnared alongside her as well. Upon piecing together the puzzle, Pastry deduced the involvement of House Armie.

In response, he engraved a cryptic message on his ribbon and employed his magical prowess to teleport the message directly to his father.Upon receiving the message, Morteln sent Sheetz to the Kadlececks to round up enough men to attack House Armie.

The chief of the mercenaries was incensed upon discovering that their payment had been rejected due to their mistake in abducting the wrong target. In a fit of rage, he attempted to attack Licorice. However, Pastry finally managed to free himself from his restraints, launching a counterattack that incapacitated the accomplice. Pastry’s swift retaliation caused the weapon to slip from the leader’s grasp.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 7

Sweet Reincarnation episode 7 will witness escalating tension as Pastry engages in a captivating battle against the furious mercenary leader. With Licorice’s safety hanging in the balance, the protagonist must utilize all his skills to outmatch his adversary and protect the princess from any harm. The enthralling clash promises a thrilling battle that will test Pastry’s mettle and resolve like never before.

