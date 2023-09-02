Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 will be aired in Japan on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 1:30 a.m. JST. In the upcoming episode, titled "Reinforcements and a Bittersweet First Deployment," fans can expect a fierce conflict to unfold between the house Hubarek and Lutoroute, neighboring enemies locked in a longstanding feud.

Despite Donachel’s claim of victory over Lutoroute’s 30,000-strong army, the repercussions of this war are poised to have a severe impact not only on the Mortelns but also on the neighboring nations. This tumultuous situation could potentially hinder Pastry’s dream of creating his sweet dreamland.

However, considering his reputation and penchant for quick thinking, Pastry’s skills and knowledge are likely to come into play once more. He is determined to prevent a war from occurring, as it goes against his principles and aspirations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

In the U.S., Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 will be released on Monday, September 4, around 9:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll is the only platform to stream anime in both English-subbed and dub versions for fans worldwide. Below are the release dates and timing details for Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 across the regions, along with the respective timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 10 am on Monday, September 4, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

British Summer Time - 6 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:30 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Philippines Time - 1 am on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:30 am on Monday, September 4, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:30 pm on Monday, September 4, 2023

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 10

After Licorice saw Pastry with Brioche and ran off, Pastry followed her to the courtyard. He tried to explain that Brioche saw him as just a kid and that there was nothing more to it as she hugged him playfully. However, he soon discovered that Licorice’s real concern was her timidity compared to her elder twin, Petra, who was more outgoing.

Pastry comforted Licorice by saying that she was perfect in every manner and even gave her a candy apple to cheer her up, leading to a kiss that got interrupted by their butlers. Meanwhile, Donachell learned that House Lutorout was preparing for a war with 30,000 troops.

Back home, Sheets found out about Pastry’s revenge plan against Brioche, in which he printed the picture of her holding him in all of his wrapping papers for the candies that were about to be exported. Brioche was incensed after learning about Pastry’s new escapade.

Later, Pastry considered expanding his business by increasing livestock in town but realized he needed more workers. With his friends, Pastry tried to create a makeshift juicer, but it ended up being a disaster.

Eventually, Licorice mentioned the Hubareks had what he needed, but when he rushed to ask his father for help, he discovered a war was on the horizon between House Hubarek and House Lotoroute.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 11 (Speculated)

In Sweet Reincarnation episode 11, Reinforcements and a Bittersweet First Deployment, determined to prevent the war, Pastry is anticipated to embark on a mission to negotiate peaceful resolutions between the two houses.

With diplomacy, resourcefulness, and a dash of sweetness, Pastry will aim to convince them that cooperation is sweeter than confrontation. Episode 11 of Sweet Reincarnation promises to showcase Pastry’s ultimate reconciliation skills with a sprinkle of confectionary charm as he strives to avert a major disaster.

