Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sweet Reincarnation episode 10, titled Apples of Love and Sad Threats of War, will release on August 29, 2023. Given the ending of the latest installment, fans can expect nothing but trouble for Pastry as Licorice is heartbroken to find him being held affectionately by Brioche.

Moreover, anticipation brews among fans as trouble looms for Pastry. Despite the fact that Licorice is yet to learn about Brioche’s true face, the challenge for Pastry now lies in conveying the actual truth to her. Navigating this delicate situation won’t be easy, and viewers can expect a mix of emotions and turmoil as the story unfolds in the upcoming episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Sweet Reincarnation anime and manga spoilers.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 release date and timing for all regions and streaming platforms

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 will be aired in Japan this Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. In the US, the episode will be released on Monday, August 28, around 9:30 am PT. Fans outside Japan can watch the anime on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions.

Below are the release dates and timings for Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 for all regions, along with their respective timezones:

Pacific Standard Time - 10 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Central Standard Time - 12 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 1 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

British Summer Time - 6 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:30 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 7 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2:30 am on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Philippines Time - 1 am on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8:30 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10:30 am on Monday, August 28, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7:30 pm on Monday, August 28, 2023

A brief recap of Sweet Reincarnation episode 9

Expand Tweet

Aware of Brioche’s illicit plans, Donachel revealed to his advisor that he deemed it fit to send his daughter to live with Pastry to thwart any potential schemes the Count might have in store. Back at his Morteln’s mansion, Pastry showcased his patissier skills by making candies for the tea party. After trying his toffee bonka (apple in the real world), Licorice was amazed.

Elsewhere in the mansion, Sheets was worried about Pastry’s safety as neither he nor Casserole could accompany him to the tea party that was, in fact, a social gathering for matchmaking meant for marriageable young nobles.

At the tea ceremony, after introducing himself to his fellow young nobles, Pastry passed around the hard candies he had prepared earlier, which managed to win everyone’s hearts. Eventually, Pastry prompted to exempt the excessive sugar tax to propose a regular trade. Overhearing Pastry’s proposition, Brioche wanted to discuss further in private.

Expand Tweet

Startling Brioche by announcing plans to mass-produce sugar candies using the ample sugar and honey from his land, Pastry approached her with a request. He asked if she would allow him to utilize her dockyard for exporting his confections. Brioche agreed to the proposal, presuming she could keep him under her purview.

As they made their way back to the hall room, Brioche playfully attempted to tease Pastry by acknowledging his maturity and then ensnared him in a lighthearted hug. Licorice, already harboring concerns about Pastry’s affection towards other girls, watched this interaction with a sense of unease.

What to expect from Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 (speculated)?

Expand Tweet

Sweet Reincarnation episode 10, titled Apples of Love and Sad Threats of War, will see all eyes on Licorice as she grapples with her restlessness after witnessing Brioche’s affectionate hug with Pastry. As her worries about their relationship deepen, fans can anticipate Licorice confronting her feelings with Pastry, as she still has to open up in front of her fiance.

Sweet Reincarnation episode 10 will delve into Licorice’s emotional journey and how it influences the dynamics, particularly with Pastry. As she processes the scene with Brioche, fans can expect to see how this moment shapes her thought and feelings, potentially leading to pivotal interactions and decisions between Licorice and Pastry.

Stay tuned for more Sweet Reincarnation anime and light novel updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.