Kimi ni Todoke season 3 reveals August 2024 release date and more in new PV

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, season 3 of Kimi ni Todoke confirmed its August 2024 release date via the official website for the globally beloved television anime series. The third season was also confirmed to stream globally on Netflix. In addition to the August 2024 release window confirmation and Netflix availability, the series also revealed a brand new promotional video and a matching key visual.

The roughly 90-second promotional video for the series mainly focuses on the central cast for Kimi ni Todoke season 3, at first recapping recent events from the second season before teasing what’s to come. While there is significant dialogue throughout the trailer, the current lack of English subtitles makes it difficult for non-Japanese speakers to understand the full context of the content.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 is a continuation of the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Karuho Shiina’s original manga series of the same name. The manga initially premiered in Shueisha’s Bessatsu Margaret magazine, aimed at a shojo demographic, in December 2005. The series ran in Bessatsu Margaret until its conclusion in November 2017, with 123 total chapters compiled into 30 separate volumes.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide starting sometime in August 2024

Expand Tweet

What makes the news of Kimi ni Todoke season 3 especially significant is that the series has been off the air for over a decade, with its last episode coming in March 2011. Likewise, Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa will reprise their lead voice roles as central characters Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya, respectively. New cast members for the third season include:

Miyuki Sawashiro as Ayane Yano

Yuko Sanpei as Chizuru Yoshida

Yuichi Nakamura as Ryu Sanada

Mamoru Miyano as Kento Miura

Yuki Ono as Kazuhichi Arai (Pin)

Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa

Kenichi Matsuzawa is directing the anime at Production I.G studios, who are animating the series. Tomoko Konparu is returning from the first two seasons to oversee the series scripts and is also co-writing the scripts with Michiki Yokote. The musicians of S.E.N.S. Project are also returning to compose the music for the anime series. Netflix is currently streaming the first two seasons in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as with a new English dub.

Expand Tweet

The series follows protagonist Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako by her friends due to her long black hair and pale skin, making her appear as gloomy as the character of the same name from The Ring movies. She eventually meets the popular Shota Kazehaya, who begins building a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into a full-blown romance between them.

Related links

Netflix announces Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 with 2024 release

Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke live-action series' Netflix debut announced

Kimi ni Todoke mangaka to start a new series