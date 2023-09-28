New Kinnikuman anime officially announced by Production I.G

The official Twitter account for the new television Kinnikuman anime series officially announced key information on its production on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The full title, staff, studio, visual, and premiere window for the series were all officially announced, along with which arc from the original manga series will be adapted in the new anime.

The new Kinnikuman anime series is being produced to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the original television anime series, which first premiered in Japan in April 1983. This new anime production is the latest in a long line of TV and film anime adaptations of the original manga series, which first debuted in 1979 and have spanned the decades since.

Known in the US under the “M.U.S.C.L.E” brand name in the 1980s, toy figures from the Kinnikuman franchise were imported and proved to be extremely popular. This eventually gave way to various localizations of the anime and manga series, such as a 4Kids Entertainment dub of the anime and Viz Media translations of the manga.

New Kinnikuman anime set to premiere sometime in 2024 per initial series announcement

As mentioned above, the announcement of the latest Kinnikuman anime series confirmed that Production I.G will be producing the show. The anime’s full title is Kinnikuman Kanpeki Chojin Shisho-hen, which translates to “Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc.” The series is named after and will adapt the 2011 revival manga’s arc of the same name.

Akira Sato is set to direct the anime at Production I.G, with Makoto Fukami in charge of series composition. Hirotaka Marufuji is designing the characters, while Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music. Additional staff is expected to be announced as more information on the series comes out, not to mention the cast for the series and other key information.

The manga duo known as Yudetamago, consisting of story writer Takashi Shimada and artist Yoshinori Nakai, first debuted the series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1979. The series ran there until 1987 and was then revived in 2011 as a free web manga on Shueisha’s Shu Play News website. The new anime series will be adapting material from this revival arc specifically.

The original manga series was first adapted into a Kinnikuman anime which ran for 137 episodes, premiering in Japan in April 1983 and running until October 1986. The series was produced by Toei Animation.

A second television anime series premiered in Japan in October 1991, running for 46 episodes until September 1992. Several more series were produced in the decades that followed, with the most recent prior to the upcoming one airing in Japan in 2006.

