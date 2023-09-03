Netflix announces Kimi ni Todoke season 3 with 2024 release

Fans eagerly anticipating the third season of the be­loved romance anime and manga series Kimi ni Todoke can finally rejoice, as Netflix has officially announced its worldwide release in 2024. The wait is finally over for fans of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You.

The show is based on Karuho Shiina's popular manga, published by Shueisha in Bessatsu Margaret since 2005. It was collected in 30 tankōbon volumes before it ended in November 2017. The anime adaptation aired its first two seasons from October 2009 to March 2011. After a long 12-year wait, the highly anticipated third season is finally approaching.

Netflix has officially announced that the highly anticipated third season of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You will be available worldwide in 2024. Although the exact release date is yet to be disclosed, fans can anticipate its arrival in the second half of the year. This exciting news was shared by the Netflix Anime­ account on X (formerly Twitter). Rest assured, avid viewers will have exclusive access to stream this captivating show solely on Netflix.

Netflix confirmed the third season with a new promotional poster featuring the two main characters—Sawako "Sadako" Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya.

The cast returns for season 3 of the anime

To heighte­n the anticipation, the original cast is set to re­prise their iconic characters. Sawako Kuronuma will once­ again be voiced by Mamiko Noto, while Daisuke­ Namikawa will return to portray Shota Kazehaya. Fans of the show can rest easy knowing that the­ beloved original cast will resume­ their roles.

All you need to know about Kimi ni Todoke manga

The anime is an adaptation of the manga stories written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina. The manga was serialized in Bessatsu Margaret from 2005 to 2017, spanning 123 chapters collected into 30 volumes. Additionally, a light novel adaptation by Kanae Shimokawa was published from 2007 to 2015 under the Cobalt imprint.

In April 2018, Shiina started a spin-off series called Kimi ni Todoke: FromMe­ to You: Soulmate. It was serialized in the same magazine and updated irregularly until it ended in May 2022. The sequel focuses on Kurumi's college life, where she encounters Eiji Akahoshi, Sawako's cousin. Eiji is a character from Shiina's previous manga, Crazy For You.

