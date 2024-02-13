Kimi ni Todoke mangaka to start a new series

Kimi ni Todoke author Karuno Shiina has been confirmed to start a new series, following in the shojo genre that has made her so popular in the medium. Details involving the storyline of the new manga aren't available yet, although it has been confirmed that is going to be in Bessatsu Margaret issue 4/2024, which is coming out on March 13, 2024.

Perhaps the most surprising element of this news is the fact that Shiina is creating her first original manga in 18 years, with Kimi ni Todoke being the last time she crafted a new story.

Shueisha has given the story the synopsis of "A sudden gust of wind. The story of Nike and Nemo began in a seaside town," which suggests that it is going to focus on romance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kimi ni Todoke series.

Kimi ni Todoke author Karuno Shiina has a new manga series coming out

Expand Tweet

There has been confirmation this Monday that Karuno Shiina, the author known for the shojo series Kimi ni Todoke, has announced that she is going to release her new manga, titled Toppuu to Beat.

It was also confirmed that the first chapter of this series is going to be is going to be in Bessatsu Margaret issue 4/2024, which is coming out on March 13.

While there hasn't been a lot of information surrounding the plot or the majority of the cast, the synopsis suggests that the manga is going to maintain Shiina's romance formula, which was a prominent success in her previous series.

This also seems to be perfect timing when considering that her most notorious work, Kimi ni Todoke, got a live action adaptation by Netflix in 2023 and is also bound to receive a third season of the anime by Production I.G., which ran from 2009 to 2011.

The premise of Shiina's most prominent work

Sawako and Kazehaya (Image via Production I.G.)

Kimi ni Todoke focuses on the character of Sawako, a girl from high school who struggles a lot with socializing and fails to connect with other people of her age. There are also rumors that she can see ghosts and curse others because of her physical similarities with the female character of the horror movie The Ring, leading to people being scared of her.

However, things begin to take a turn for the better when she becomes friends with a popular boy from high school, Kazehaya.

This allows Sawako to meet other people and form connections, which eventually leads to her developing feelings for him.