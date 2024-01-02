Kimi ni Todoke season 3 reveals more cast, character visuals, and main staff

On December 31, 2023, the official team behind Kimi ni Todoke season 3 revealed the sequel's main staff and additional cast members. Further, new character visuals, a special recap video, and a birthday illustration for the main heroine, Sawako, have been unveiled. The anime is reportedly set to release exclusively on Netflix in 2024.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 marks the return of the beloved romance anime series after almost 13 years. The series is based on the romance manga, written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Karuho Shiina.

Notably, the manga series was serialized in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine from 2005 to 2017. The upcoming sequel will see the return of Sawako, Shota, and other memorable characters who lit up the story in the first two seasons.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 unveils returning cast members, main staff, and character visuals

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kimi ni Todoke season 3 announced more returning cast members and the main staff for the highly anticipated sequel.

It was revealed that Miyuki Sawashiro will reprise her role as Ayane Yano, who is described in the manga as one of Sawako's classmates. Yuko Sanpei is also slated to return to the series as Chizuru Yoshida.

Likewise, Yuichi Nakamura, better known as Satoru Gojo's voice actor from Jujutsu Kaisen, will reprise his role as Ryu Sanada, while Demon Slayer's Douma's voice actor, Mamoru Miyano, will rejoin the voice cast as Kento Miura in this sequel.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 also sees the return of Yuki Ono, better known as Rensuke Kunigami from Blue Lock, as Kazuichi Arai, and Aya Hirano as Ume Kurumizawa. It was earlier announced that Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa would play their roles as Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya, respectively.

Aside from the cast members' names, new visuals for their respective characters have also been revealed. The illustrations depict the characters in both their silly and normal forms. Moreover, fans can also notice a change in the art style with more precision in the work.

Later, Netflix also shared a 13-minute-animated video with English subtitles, showcasing the key moments from the previous two seasons. This special clip serves as a recap and also heightens the anticipation for Kimi ni Todoke season 3.

Apart from these, author Karuho Shiina celebrated the lead heroine, Sawako Kuronuma's birthday with a special illustration. The picture depicts Sawako in all her grandeur.

Kenichi Matsuzawa is at the helm of affairs at Production I.G Studios, with Tomoko Konparu returning to supervise the series' script. Notably, Michiko Yokote will help him co-write the series. The S.E.N.S music group is also returning to compose the music for season 3.

Kimi ni Todoke season 3 will look to develop Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya's growing relationship and focus on the supporting characters--their friends.

Viz Media publishes Karuho Shiina's Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga in English, and they describe the story as the following:

"Sawako Kuronuma is the perfect heroine...for a horror movie. With striking similarities to a haunting movie character--jet black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor-- she's mistakenly called Sadako by those around her. But behind her scary facade is a very misunderstood teenager."

It continues:

"Too shy to fit in, all she wants to do is make some friends. But when the most popular boy in class befriends her, she's sure to make more than just that--she's about to make some enemies too!"

