7 underrated Weekly Shonen Jump manga you need to start in 2024

Weekly Shonen Jump, the renowned shonen manga magazine, consistently debuts new series within its catalog. With nume­rous titles to choose from, it can be difficult for enthusiasts to stay current with all the re­leases. While some manga gain immense popularity and a dedicated fanbase, several hidden ge­ms regularly go undiscovered.

Many underappreciate­d manga deserve re­cognition for their distinctive storytelling, captivating characters, and innovative ideas. These series may not have received as much attention as some of the mainstream titles, but they provide compelling narratives and have the potential to become fan favorites.

From Agravity Boys to Me & Roboco: Here are 7 underrated Weekly Shonen Jump manga that should be on your reading list for 2024

1) Agravity Boys

Agravity Boys (Image via Shueisha)

Agravity Boys is a sci-fi comedy series by Atsushi Nakamura on Weekly Shonen Jump that is centered around four boys who embark on a space journey and eventually land on a habitable planet named α-Jumbro. The story takes a twist when Earth is swallowed by a black hole, and the boys encounter a sadistic "Higher Being" on the new planet.

This being tests the boys' loyalty through a series of challenging hardships, including a gender-bending twist. Despite its cosmic themes and apocalyptic origin, Agravity Boys focuses on the bonds between people and has been gaining momentum since December 2019.

2) Undead Unluck

Undead Unluck (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Undead Unluck, based on a one-shot called Undead + Unluck by Yoshifumi Tozuka, revolves around Fuuko, a girl with the power to inflict bad luck on anyone she touches. In fact, her curse has resulted in the early demise of her family. After an encounter with a man named Andy, who possesses the ability to regenerate from any injury and is seemingly immortal, Fuuko realizes she may be the only one who can end his life.

The series delves into a world of superpowered individuals, their pursuit of studying Andy, and a conflict against a God who holds the keys to reality. Undead Unluck offers a surreal and thrilling narrative that pushes the boundaries of imagination.

3) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles presents a world created by Hajime Komoto, where everyone possesses incredible magical abilities, except for the protagonist, Mash Vandead. Raised in seclusion, Mash lacks magical powers but compensates with extraordinary physical strength.

He enrolls in Easton Magic Academy to seek normalcy in his life. Mash's journey unfolds as he learns spells that further enhance his physical prowess. This manga combines elements of Harry Potter and How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?, offering a delightful blend of magic and physicality. Interestingly, Mashle: Magic and Muscles provides a fresh perspective on the underdog hero trope.

4) Moriking

Moriking (Image via Shueisha)

Moriking is a comedic manga by Tomohiro Hasegawa on Weekly Shonen Jump that blends the Shonen format with the fascination of bug collecting. The story follows Shoto, whose father brings home a rhinoceros beetle larva, that later transforms into a muscular pretty boy named Moriking.

It turns out Moriking is one of five candidates to become the future King of the Forest. Shoto's sister, Shoko, finds the situation beyond belief, while Shoto is determined to support Moriking's path to power. Moriking injects humor into the shonen template, offering a unique perspective on the insect world and its quirky characters.

5) Magu-chan: God of Destruction

Magu-chan: God of Destruction in Weekly Shonen Jump (Image via Shueisha)

Through Magu-chan: God of Destruction, Kei Kamiki combines genres of horror with comedy. The story centers around Magu Menueku, a once-glorious God of Chaos and Destruction who was sealed away in a crystal. He eventually meets Ruru, a good-natured middle school student, and seeks to regain his former glory by using her as his pawn.

This manga draws inspiration from similar stories like Sgt. Frog, where world conquerors rely on innocent kids to adapt to a new world. Magu-chan: God of Destruction presents a delightful blend of comedy and charm, offering a fresh take on the genre on Weekly Shonen Jump.

6) Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin

Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin in Weekly Shonen Jump (Image via Shueisha)

Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin is an odd police comedy collection on Weekly Shonen Jump by Ryuhe­i Tamura. The story centers around a no-nonse­nse cop, who loses his job for his abnormal tactics and winds up as a private investigator on a secluded island.

However, his life takes an unforese­en turn when he e­ncounters a talking dolphin claiming to once be a human de­tective. Togethe­r, they form an improbable duo and solve pe­culiar cases involving both humans and ocean creature­s. Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin combines humor, action, and myste­ry to deliver an entertaining and peculiar manga.

7) Me & Roboco

Me & Roboco (Image via Gallop)

Bondo, an ele­mentary school student, lives with a humanoid robot named Roboco. Roboco helps humans but often causes chaos instead of assisting, leading to come­dic yet clumsy situations. Thus, Bondo and Roboco together experience daily adventures in peculiar circumstances, and their friendship provides a heartwarming charm.

However, the manga also features Roboco's quirky antics. It explores their lighthe­arted and humorous slice-of-life adve­ntures together by ble­nding the appeal of their re­lationship with Roboco's hilarious robotic tendencies.

Final thoughts

Weekly Shonen Jump consistently publishes an amazing colle­ction of manga stories. Within this lineup, several overlooked treasure­s deserve more attention. Ranging from the comedic adve­ntures of Agravity Boys to Undead Unluck's bizarre plotline­s, these lesse­r-known titles provide absorbing narratives and original angles.

Be sure to check out these seven unde­rrated Weekly Shonen Jump manga worth reading in 2024.