Me and Roboco parodies Naruto in a way everyone expected

One of the many currently trending Jump comedies is Shuhei Miyazaki's Me and Roboco, which has grabbed the attention of Naruto fandom with their parody of Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus.

In a recent tweet by Shonen Jump News, the cover of volume twelve of the Me and Roboco manga is shown to have similarities with Naruto's volume five. Here, the Team 7 members, comprising of Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and their mentor Kakashi, have been replaced on the cover by the main characters of Me and Roboco—Bondo, Roboco, Motsuo, and Gorilla Gachi.

Me and Roboco's manga covers and more

On February 19, 2023, the cover art for the twelfth volume of Me and Roboco was tweeted by @WSJ manga (Shonen Jump News), a reliable account for Jump news. Ever since the twelfth cover art, which is inspired by Naruto volume five, came out, fans have been sharing it all over the internet for a variety of reasons.

One of the major factors for the Me and Roboco manga's popularity is because its covers have been heavily influenced by various other mangas, which fans love to see over and over again. For example, the eleventh volume was released on December 2, 2022, and its cover art was inspired by Hunter x Hunter, replacing Phantom Troupe members with their own.

As it happens, the Naruto fandom has had a good time reacting to the cover. While many appreciated the art and even called it a "magnificient art," otherx hilariously questioned whether the illustrator or mangaka is allowed to draw their manga covers based on other popular series.

hozaifa habboush @Hozayfa_hmh @WSJ_manga The covers of this series is like magnificent fanart @WSJ_manga The covers of this series is like magnificent fanart 👌

Mr. Affan @YellowKage7 @KylianNeta @WSJ_manga Fyi Robocco is always doing parody of another manga cover for their cover @KylianNeta @WSJ_manga Fyi Robocco is always doing parody of another manga cover for their cover

Rogerinho @Rogervendetta @WSJ_manga It’s crazy how I’m gonna start reading this today just because I saw the tributes they’ve done to al the other manga . It’s sick @WSJ_manga It’s crazy how I’m gonna start reading this today just because I saw the tributes they’ve done to al the other manga . It’s sick

Dzljhy @Dizuljihadi @WSJ_manga Really like the way it's just happened and become a thing naturally @WSJ_manga Really like the way it's just happened and become a thing naturally

Nightpunk @nightcoffeepunk @WSJ_manga although I totally don't get Roboco popularity and humor, I must admit that the volume covers are always on fire. @WSJ_manga although I totally don't get Roboco popularity and humor, I must admit that the volume covers are always on fire.

Erlangga Putra @Erlangg68027089 @WSJ_manga Roboco parody covers always delivers. But damn this one makes me feel like a dinosaur. @WSJ_manga Roboco parody covers always delivers. But damn this one makes me feel like a dinosaur.

ルイス @kurousagi775 @WSJ_manga I just keep wondering whether those covers count as free advertising or the mangaka has to pay the original authors to parody them... @WSJ_manga I just keep wondering whether those covers count as free advertising or the mangaka has to pay the original authors to parody them... 😂

AlexNoah @AlexNoah89 @WSJ_manga I knew they’d do a Naruto cover eventually. Just figured it’d be volume 3’s cover. @WSJ_manga I knew they’d do a Naruto cover eventually. Just figured it’d be volume 3’s cover. https://t.co/AmPuJ4px6o

Elisha Deogracias @katamaris4ever @PriyanshuR007 @WSJ_manga Every volume cover is a parody of an SJ series and the manga itself is published in SJ. (Plus she literally has “Nappa Knees” which they directly reference Dragon Ball Z whenever it happens.) @PriyanshuR007 @WSJ_manga Every volume cover is a parody of an SJ series and the manga itself is published in SJ. (Plus she literally has “Nappa Knees” which they directly reference Dragon Ball Z whenever it happens.)

In the same way, the art on the cover of the tenth volume was based on the cover art of Chainsaw Man's first volume. One Piece, The Promised Neverland, Doremon, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu, Death Note, and Oshi No Ko are some of the other manga series that have inspired the past nine manga covers.

Not only are the covers heavily influenced, but Me and Roboco is influenced by Doremon. The manga also likes to make parodies of other popular manga, most of which are published in Weekly Jump. The series sometimes likes to draw connections to One Piece, Dragon Ball, and others. In chapter 124, for example, for a moment, Itachi was linked.

Me and Roboco follows the adventure of Bondo and his robot

Me and Roboco (Image via Shuhei Miyazaki/ Shueisha)

The manga series is written and drawn by Shuhei Miyazaki. Since July 2020, its chapters have been published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and compiled into nine tankobon volumes.

It follows 10-year-old Bondo Taira, who discovered that his closest friends, Mutsuo and Gachi, own a robot called OrderMaids. Mutsuo's beautiful maid offers massages and other refreshments. Bondo, jealous of his buddies, requests an OrderMaid from his mother.

After Roboco was owned by Bondo, he was surprised since the former turned out to be powerful but clumsy, completing her work without causing any harm to the home. It was the polar opposite of what the protagonist desired. Bondo, like his friends, desired an OverMaid who could do massages and other leisure activities. Despite this, Bondo and his friends discovered a new side of Roboco further in the story.

Me and Roboco (Image via Shuhei Miyazaki/ Shueisha)

In May 2022, it was announced that the manga will be animated and on December 5, 2022, it debuted on television.

