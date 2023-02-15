Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime to reveal new information in the 13th issue of Shonen Jump

WSJ-manga, the unofficial Twitter account for Shonen Jump news, reported that the Shonen Jump issue #13 would deliver new information regarding Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, which is still yet to be confirmed by Studio Pierrot, the production house of the series.

Despite being an unauthorized account for Shonen Jump, the WSJ-manga Twitter account has been a well-received and reliant source of information surrounding the manga universe. The news has sprung a lot of incitation among fans eagerly waiting for the second cour of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2: Separation will release in July 2023

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc TV Anime will be delivering its latest information next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #13. BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc TV Anime will be delivering its latest information next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #13.

The hour-long penultimate episode of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 1 shook the entire fandom by exploring Isshin and Misaki’s past and finally giving the protagonist his true Zanpakuto.

As of now, Ichigo has been using just a fraction of his true dominant powers. Therefore, fans can’t help suppressing their anticipation for what comes next in Part 2: Separation.

The recently dropped 11th issue of ShonenJump was released on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The issue featured One Piece #1074, Jujutsu Kaisen #213, Undead Unluck #146, and other serialized chapters. The 12th issue of Shonen Jump will be released on February 19, 2023, and the 13th issue will be dropped on February 26. So fans will have to wait another week to learn what comes next in the series.

Here’s how the official website of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War describes the plot:

"Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger."

It further continues:

"When new Soul Reapers and a new enemy appear in his hometown of Karakura, Ichigo jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need. Meanwhile, the Soul Society is observing a sudden surge in the number of Hollows being destroyed in the World of the Living. They also receive separate reports of residents in the Rukon District having gone missing."

Reveals the primary antagonist of the final installment, it says:

"Finally, the Seireitei, home of the Soul Reapers, come under attack by a group calling themselves the Wandenreich. Led by Yhwach, the father of all Quincies, the Wandenreich declared war against the Soul Reapers."

As announced by Viz Media, Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2: Separation will debut in July 2023. Though no exact release date has been revealed, fans can expect the second cour to kick off in the first week of the month.

