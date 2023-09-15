Where to watch Beelzebub anime? Streaming details explored

The Beelzebub anime had a very successful run from 2011 to 2012 with more than fifty episodes, becoming a cult classic in the comedy genre. Produced by Pierrot+, the series combined comedic elements with the slice-of-life and supernatural genres.

Adapted from the manga written and illustrated by Ryuhei Tamura, Beelzebub follows the story of a teenager taking care of the son of a demon king. In 2011, the TV anime premiered on Yomiuri TV and other NNS stations. It was also simulcast by Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Beelzebub anime.

Viewster among the best options to watch Beelzebub anime in 2023

Expand Tweet

The good news for people who want to get into the Beelzebub anime in 2023 is that there are several choices, with Crunchyroll, Viewster Amazon Channel, and Retrocrush being some of the best alternatives.

When it comes to the series, as mentioned earlier, the anime ran from 2011 to 2012. It also had a total of 60 episodes, which is a large but palatable library of material. The first few episodes already have a solid premise to catch someone's attention, especially those who want to watch the anime for the first time or someone with renewed interest.

What to expect

Expand Tweet

The series has a very simple premise and relies a lot on that to make it work. It follows Tatsumi Oga, a Japanese teenage delinquent, and his relationship with a demon baby, which is highly entertaining to watch because the former must learn to accept responsibility in a way he has never done before.

Oga, while doing his laundry by the river one day, finds baby Beel inside a bulky man who ends up split in half. Beel is the son of the Great Demon King, and Oga, along with the baby's maid, Hilda, must take care of him now. Oga is chosen to be the baby's caretaker because of his strength and strong personality, which leads to a lot of hilarious situations as he tries to first abandon the baby and then become a lot more open to protecting him, thus forming a contract with Beel.

Expand Tweet

The relationship between Tatsumi and Hilda also forms one of the selling points of the story. Her being Beel's nanny and their proximity to Tatsumi generate a slew of humorous situations due to some people believing they are a married couple. While the series, after the setup, doesn't have a lot of major plot threads and is mostly episodic, Hilda is one of the characters who connects all the plot points because she acts as a constant reminder of Tatsumi Oga's parental responsibilities.

Apart from this, the Beelzebub anime features other interesting characters in the form of enemies who try to take down the three, which Pierrot+ does a great job at animating. This is combined with several plot ideas, such as Oga trying to get rid of the baby, the different threats they face, the multiple responsibilities that come with raising a baby, and a myriad of slice-of-life affairs.

Final thoughts

The Beelzebub anime is well executed and makes for an enjoyable watch. The aptly timed comedic actions, coupled with the main character's gumption, make the story very interesting.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.