On Monday, January 1, 2024, a special New Year program aired on Tokyo MX, confirming that the new Overlord Movie: The Holy Kingdom will premiere in 2024. A teaser trailer featuring the fan-favorite character, Demiurge, was shown at the event.

Although no details regarding the anime feature film's additional cast and staff were revealed, the hype around the movie has been massive. Notably, this movie's production was confirmed on May 8, 2021, along with season 4.

While the TV anime aired its episodes in 2022, no further information was revealed about the movie's status. However, the latest confirmation has finally marked an end to all the speculation regarding the movie's release window.

The Overlord Movie: The Holy Kingdom will release in 2024

As stated earlier, a special Overlord program was broadcast on January 1, 2024, at 9 pm JST on the Tokyo MX channel in Japan. The event was hosted by three major voice actors of the series, namely Satoshi Hino (Ainz Ooal Gown), Yumi Hara (Albedo), and Masayuki Katou (Demiurge).

During this program, it was revealed that the new Overlord movie project will cover the fan-favorite Holy Kingdom arc from Kugane Maruyama and So-Bin's fantasy light novel. The movie is set to premiere in 2024 in Japan.

Unfortunately, neither an exact release date nor the details regarding the movie's additional cast and staff were announced at this event. Nevertheless, the special program unveiled a teaser trailer, depicting Demiruge wearing a mask and standing in front of the gigantic walls of the Sacred Kingdom.

As mentioned earlier, the Overlord Movie: The Holy Kingdom's production was announced in 2021 during a live special for the series. Following that, fans speculated on a 2023 release for the movie.

However, that wasn't to be, and the latest update has confirmed that the movie is set to release in 2024. Notably, there has been no discussion regarding the TV anime's return for season 5.

About the movie

The Overlord Movie: The Holy Kingdom is set to adapt the Holy Kingdom arc from the light novel that takes place right after the events of season 4. In other words, the upcoming film will cover volumes 12 and 13 of author Kugane Maruyama and illustrator So-Bin's fantasy light novel series.

Yen Press publishes the light novel in English, and it describes volume 12's plot as follows:

"The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be."

It continues:

"When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of an united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough."

It adds:

"With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get, even if it means breaking the taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness."

