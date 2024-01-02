Murata launching his own anime production studio has fans believe One Punch Man season 3 is around the corner

One Punch Man manga artist Yusuke Murata announced some exciting news recently, causing quite the commotion in the anime and manga community. On January 1, 2024, he announced the launch of his own animation studio. This was great news for the One Punch Man fanbase since we haven’t received any news surrounding the third season of the anime series.

Fans seem to believe that Murata himself, along with his new animation studio, might take up One Punch Man season 3 as one of the first projects. Naturally, fans shared their opinions on Yusuke Murata starting his own animation studio as well as the possibility of the new studio animating season 3 of the anime series.

One Punch Man fans express excitement over Yusuke Murata launching his own animation studio

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why fans are excited is because Yusuke Murata is extremely meticulous with the manga adaptations of the series. His art style is incredibly detailed and some of his panels are compared to the likes of Kentaro Miura.

Having someone like him spearhead the season 3 adaptation would be ideal since he knows the series in and out, and could potentially identify the perfect way to translate the manga panels into the animated video format.

Fans are convinced that Murata's new studio will animate the third season (Screengrab via X)

Fans seem to be convinced that Yusuke Murata’s new studio will be animating the third installment of the anime series. Many believe that this could be one of the defining projects of the animation studio. Furthermore, fans also jokingly stated that Yusuke Murata doesn’t need a studio to animate season 3, and that he could do it himself.

Fans believe that Murata's presence in the anime adaptation would improve the quality (Screengrab via X)

Another set of fans also speculated that the possible reasons for the lack of announcements surrounding season 3. Fans believed that Yusuke Murata was busy setting up his new animation studio, and its discussion could have potentially delayed the announcements for season 3.

Furthermore, fans are excited to see Murata mentor young artists and nurture their craft. It will certainly be interesting to see what the new animation studio will produce in the coming years.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Will Murata’s new animation studio animate the third season of One Punch Man? The likelihood is incredibly low. The anime series is popular, and therefore, this project would be far too big for a new animation studio like this.

It is also important to understand that season 3 of the anime series is already in production, and switching to a new animation studio at this stage wouldn't be the best move from a financial standpoint.

That’s not to say that Murata’s new animation studio will be bad. However, given that this is a new studio, it is highly likely that they will work on smaller projects and showcase their abilities and art style before taking on a project like One Punch Man.

Additionally, it is important to note that the new animation studio will most likely work on a title called Zaiyuki, an original anime project that was commenced by Yusuke Murata. Therefore, season 3 will most likely not be animated by the new animation studio, although only time will confirm the likelihood of the same.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.