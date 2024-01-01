Jujutsu Kaisen win-loss records show Yuta, Hakari, and Maki have surpassed Gojo already

By now, each of Jujutsu Kaisen's protagonists has had their fair share of battles. While many ended in success for them, some did not go so well. Among the main faces of the series, one man's fight record will undoubtedly be a point of discussion - Gojo Satoru.

Given his credentials, it could be assumed that he would have a flawless run when it comes to fights. However, that does not seem to be the case. In fact, there are 3 sorcerers from Jujutsu Kaisen who have bettered him in that aspect - Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and Maki Zenin.

Jujutsu Kaisen: W/L records see Gojo surpassed by students

X user @mainmajin recently took the initiative to compile a list of wins, losses and win % for each of Jujutsu Kaisen's characters. While a vast majority would expect to see Gojo top the list, that does not seem to be the case. Barring the King of Curses and the Sorcerer Killer, 3 other names have overtaken Gojo in that regard.

These 3 are students from Jujutsu High, namely Yuta, Hakari, and Maki. While Yuta and Hakari remain undefeated thus far, Maki needed her losses to mold her into the fearsome sorcerer she is today.

Yuta Okkotsu (Win/Loss) - 7/0

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo's pupil and brightest student, Yuta Okkotsu, is one of two with a perfect record. Initially, he was a timid boy who feared the Curse he harbored and wanted complete isolation. But help from Gojo, Maki, Panda, and Inumaki allowed him to transform into one of the strongest modern day sorcerers.

As evident, Yuta's record is splendid, to put it plainly. He defeated the likes of Suguru Geto (only one able to rival Gojo) in Jujustu Kaisen 0, reincarnated sorcerer powerhouses like Takaka Uro and Ryu Ishigori and made quick work of Yuji Itadori and Choso as well.

So far, he remains undefeated, but that could change in the future.

Kinji Hakari (W/L) - 2/0

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Yet to make his anime debut, Kinji Hakari is a third-year-student at Jujutsu High who is currently suspended. He is recognized as one of the most powerful students at the sorcerer school. His technique, although quite complex and modern, gives him an overwhelming advantage which he uses effectively.

Like Yuta, Hakari remains undefeated so far. His fights occurred during the Culling Games, where he defeated Charles Bernard (present day sorcerer) and Hajime Kashimo (reincarnated sorcerer). Hakari's battle against the latter is probably one of the series' best and completely explains his Cursed Technique.

Maki Zenin (W/L) - 9/2

Maki Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Born with no Cursed Energy, Maki Zenin felt compelled to leave her clan due to the way she was mistreated. She made it her aim to become a powerful sorcerer to spite her family. Maki is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who underwent drastic development.

While not perfect, her record is impressive nonetheless. Her only losses came against Geto and her father, Ogi Zenin. At the time, Geto was almost Gojo level, and thus, Maki stood less of a chance against him, but put up a good fight regardless. Her fight against Ogi was necessary for her to be "reborn" and unleash the full potential of her Heavenly Restriction.

Gojo Satoru (W/L) - 7/2

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Being the Honoured One throughout Heaven and Earth in Jujutsu Kaisen comes with great expectation, which Gojo has fulfilled pretty well. But even he is human and has his vulnerabilities, needing time to become worthy of the title "strongest".

His losses came against the series' major faces in Toji Fushiguro and Ryomen Sukuna. Toji has been the only one to bypass his Infinity and land a deathly blow. But this encounter awakened his full power, following which he made short work of the Sorcerer Killer.

Gojo vs Sukuna is likely the most hyped and awaited fight of Jujutsu Kaisen. The strongest sorcerer taking on the demon king was a treat to witness in the manga and will be even better when animated. This turned out to be Gojo's last fight, given that he was defeated and killed. However, many are of the opinion that he might return for a possible Round 2.