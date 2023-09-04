Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3: Tentative release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 has recently been announced by Netflix to have a 2024 release date. This third season of the anime adaptation of Karuho Shiina's manga will be exclusively streamed on this platform, and the news has evoking nostalgia for longtime fans.

The return of the anime after almost 12 years has undoubtedly created a buzz in the anime community. To announce the news, the official X account of Netflix Anime shared a visual for the series, featuring protagonists Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya.

While specific dates and plot details yet to be revealed, this article will provide all the necessary information about the series and the upcoming season, including a tentative release date.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 is set to be released next year

Official announcement of the latest news

Adapted from a manga of the same name by Karuho Shiina, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You initially aired its first two seasons from October 2009 to March 2011. After a 12-year run, the anime series is now making its return with Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 on Netflix.

The season is reportedly being animated by Production I.G. For the main cast of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3, Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa will reprise their roles as Sawako Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya, respectively.

Tentative release date and where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 has been confirmed for release in 2024. Although the specific release date has not been announced yet, looking back at the release pattern of the series, fans might expect Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 may potentially debut in early to mid-2024, possibly in the first quarter of the year.

The upcoming Season 3 will be exclusively streamed on Netflix, and the global streaming platform will be airing the series for both Japanese and international fans. Fans can also enjoy Kimi ni Todoke's previous seasons on Netflix and Crunchyroll. These streaming platforms provide access to the first two seasons of the series, enabling fans to catch up on the story before season 3 arrives.

What to expect from the upcoming season

The anime is based on the Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You manga, which is written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, and consists of 123 chapters that are collected into 30 volumes. The first season of the anime adapted chapters 1 to 27, while the second season covered up to chapter 43.

Therefore, Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 is expected to continue from volume 12 onwards, promising new developments and exciting adventures for Sawako and Kazehaya. Morever, season 3 is anticipated to preserve the original essence of the story with its portrayal of young love and the challenges that come with it.

Sawako and Kazehaya (Image via Production I.G)

As Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 approaches, fans can look forward to the next stage in Sawako and Kazehaya's love story. This new season will seamlessly continue from where the previous one left off, bringing a fresh challenges and heartwarming moments.

In addition, fans can expect to see Sawako and Kazehaya navigating the complexities of their blossoming relationship, including introducing each other to their families and going on their first date. As the story progresses, they will also witness the personal growth and transformation of these characters.

About Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You season 3 is set to be out in 2024 (Image via Production I.G)

The manga follows Sawako Kuronuma, often known as 'Sadako' because of her long black hair and pale skin, who resembles the creepy ghost from The Ring. However, this led her classmate to misunderstand her and avoid her completely despite her genuinely timid and sweet nature.

In reality, Sawako just wanted to make friends and lead a normal life. Her path crosses with the cheerful and friendly Shouta Kazehaya, the most popular boy in her class. From their very first encounter, Sawako gets captivated by Shouta's ability to effortlessly command attention.

As Sawako navigates each new interaction and emotion that life tosses at her, she comes to believe that meeting Shouta was a life-changing experience. With the story progressing slow but steady, the two classmates find love within each other through their friendship.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

