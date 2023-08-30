My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 announces the English dub cast for the anime

Crunchyroll has announced the streaming of the English dub for My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999. As fans continue to find themselves enchanted by the romance anime, this news adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the show. The anime recently concluded its first season in June 2023 and is potentially gearing up for an eagerly anticipated second season.

Adapted from Loving Yamada at Lv999! by Mashiro, My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 debuted on April 1, 2023. Since then, it has been embraced by viewers and has steadily risen to claim its place as one of the best romance anime of the season.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 receives an English dub on Crunchyroll, paving the way for an expanded fanbase ahead of season 2

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that it will begin streaming the English dub for My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 6 pm EDT.

Until now, Crunchyroll had the English-subbed version of the romance anime available for international fans to stream. But with the inclusion of a dubbed version, the anime will resonate with an even broader audience, thereby strengthening its fanbase before the upcoming second-season debut.

The main cast for the English dub includes:

Abby Trott as Akane Kinoshita

Stephen Fu as Akito Yamada

Landon McDonald as Eita Sasaki

Michelle Marie as Runa Sasaki

About the first season and the story

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 season 1 premiered on April 1, 2023, as part of the Spring anime lineup. The 13-episode season received a strong response from viewers.

The anime's English dub release has further captivated fans' interest. Crunchyroll's work has made the anime accessible in two languages, providing fans with a fresh way to experience the story.

With its comfortable plot and fresh take on standard anime love stories, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 has received not just positive reviews from critics but also enormous love from fans worldwide. Crunchyroll has given My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 a strong 4.9/5 rating.

Loving Yamada at Lv999 (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to Mangamo, the digital manga circulator of Loving Yamada at Lv999!, the official storyline description reads:

"Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life, turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is – he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane's feelings grow, will Yamada's focus stay on the game?"

The series tells the heartwarming love story of Akane and Yamada, two characters who couldn't be more different, as they fall in love slowly.

Having experienced a heartbreaking breakup, Akane finds happiness again when fate brings Yamada into her life. Interestingly, their paths continue to intersect, not just in the real world but also within the gaming world.

