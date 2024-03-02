10 best anime to watch if you like Toradora!

Toradora! is a wildly popular romantic comedy anime that has garnered a huge fanbase since its release in 2008. Centered around high school students Ryūji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka, two teens who seem like opposites but soon discover they have crushes on each other's best friends.

It expertly blends comedy, drama, romance, and slice-of-life in a way that leaves viewers always wanting more. If you're a fan of this series and looking for similar anime that captures its magic, this list has you covered. From romantic comedies to slice-of-life dramas, here are 10 anime series Toradora! fans should add to their watchlist.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime picks for Toradora! fans

1. Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

If what you loved most about Toradora! was the hilarious romantic tension between two very different personalities, Lovely Complex should be at the top of your watchlist. Risa Koizumi is much taller than the average Japanese girl, while Atsushi Otani is very short for a boy.

This height difference leads to constant bickering between the two, but much like Toradora!'s Ryūji and Taiga, there may be hidden feelings brewing underneath. Lovely Complex captures all the awkward romantic energy, featuring two lead characters who play off each other perfectly.

Their back-and-forth banter will have you laughing nonstop, just like Ryūji and Taiga do. It also packs an emotional punch when Risa and Atsushi eventually begin to confront their true feelings.

2. Clannad

Clannad (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While Clannad is heavier on the drama compared to Toradora!, fans of the latter should still give this acclaimed romance anime a watch. Clannad follows the story of Tomoya Okazaki, a high schooler whose life seems bleak until he meets several girls who begin to have a positive influence on him.

Key amongst them is Nagisa Furukawa, a sweet yet sickly girl for whom Tomoya soon develops complex feelings. What makes Clannad a great recommendation for Toradora! fans is how beautifully it depicts the growing romance between Tomoya and Nagisa.

Their natural chemistry and care for one another despite their differences mirror Ryūji and Taiga very well. Just prepare for heavier drama and emotion compared to Toradora!'s lighthearted tone.

3. Nisekoi

Nisekoi (Image via Shaft)

If the fake relationship-turned-romance plotline was one of your favorite parts of Toradora!, then Nisekoi should be on your radar. When high schoolers Raku Ichijō and Chitoge Kirisaki are forced into a false relationship, they're less than thrilled, as the two don't get along at all.

Over time, though, Raku and Chitoge begin to see each other differently as they keep up appearances. Nisekoi mirrors the initial hostility-masking, budding affection dynamic present between Ryūji and Taiga perfectly.

Much like how Ryūji and Taiga grow closer despite their supposed “fake” attraction to each other's friends, Raku and Chitoge make an engaging duo you root for more and more. Their back-and-forth banter brings lots of laughs too.

4. Kokoro Connect

Kokoro Connect (Image via Silver Link)

While not focused exclusively on romance, Kokoro Connect is still a must-watch for fans due to the phenomenal character dynamics that drive the story. When five high schoolers in a club find themselves forcibly swapping bodies at random, their friendships and relationships become strained.

This supernatural phenomenon forces them to see each other’s inner struggles and true feelings. Kokoro Connect is a great recommendation for those who love Toradora! because of its similarly powerful character writing.

Seeing this friend group grow closer through understanding each other better makes for emotional yet entertaining viewing, much like watching Taiga and Ryūji’s early hostility shift to affection.

5. Maid Sama!

Maid Sama! (Image via J.C.Staff)

For another high school rom-com bursting with fun banter between mismatched personalities, look no further than Maid Sama!

Student council president Misaki Ayuzawa has a reputation for being incredibly stern and demanding around school, which initially brings her at odds with the very laidback Takumi Usui upon first meeting. In reality, though, Misaki secretly works an after-school job at a maid cafe to support her family.

When Takumi eventually discovers her part-time job, their relationship evolves from antagonistic to much closer. If the initial back-and-forth conflict turned into the affectionate friendship of Ryūji and Taiga, it pulled you into Toradora! Takumi and Misaki offer more of that signature odd couple appeal you’re bound to love.

6. ReLIFE

ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

ReLIFE puts an interesting sci-fi twist on the high school setting by making its main character, Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old who gets the chance to experience high school again thanks to an experimental program.

During this “ReLIFE” experiment focusing on giving directionless adults a second chance, Arata meets many classmates who change his outlook bit by bit, including the shy yet kind Chizuru Hishiro, with whom he grows close. Despite the main character already living part of his adult life, ReLIFE replicates much of what made the lead duo in Toradora! so beloved.

Namely, the natural, understated manner in which their relationship grows works very effectively to pull you in. ReLIFE’s balance of comedy and drama hits as well, making it perfect for fans needing another grounded high school story.

7. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou (Image via J.C.Staff)

For a series matching Toradora!’s excellence at blending wacky comedy with genuine drama and character growth, look no further than The Pet Girl of Sakurasou. When second-year high school student Sorata Kanda has to move into a dorm of odd yet creative misfits, his eyes open to new possibilities beyond the academics he previously focused solely on.

Leading the dorm’s strange residents is Mashiro Shiina, an artistically brilliant girl with no practical life skills who soon needs Sorata’s help. Fans of how well Toradora! balanced its silly comedic moments with hard-hitting drama need to see The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

Mashiro and Sorata’s relationship pulls you in as much as any engaging duo does, while the colorful cast of dormmates brings unpredictable laughs, making for a very familiar and enjoyable viewing experience.

8. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

For a romantic comedy truly doubling down on the humor side of that genre description, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun is here for fans needing more laugh-out-loud silliness.

Chiyo Sakura tries confessing her feelings to her aloof classmate, Umetaro Nozaki, only to be stunned when he reveals he is a popular shojo manga artist. Chiyo soon ends up assisting Nozaki with his work.

Through Chiyo and Nozaki’s dynamic, along with an offbeat supporting cast keeping up hilarious misunderstandings, Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun replicates Toradora!’s ability to use eccentric characters for maximum comedic effect. Jokes and gags fly rapidly, centering the eventual budding romance, similar to how Toradora!’s humor accentuated Ryūji and Taiga’s growing bond.

9. Golden Time

Golden Time (Image via J.C.Staff)

While set at the college level instead of high school, Golden Time should still be an easy binge for Toradora! fans, thanks to its central will-they-or-won't-they romance.

Kindhearted Banri Tada moves to Tokyo for law school, soon meeting the beautiful yet unpredictable Mitsuo Yanagisawa on orientation day, along with her friend Koko Kaga. Sparks soon fly between Banri and Koko, despite their very different personalities.

Boasting the same studio and creative team behind Toradora!, Golden Time echoes much of what makes the former so beloved. Banri and Koko’s unpredictable, emotionally complex courtship pulls you right in just like Ryūji and Taiga’s does, thanks to strong writing accentuating their differences.

10. My Love Story!!

My Love Story!! (Image via Madhouse)

Lastly, if what you adored most about Toradora! was its subversion of common romance tropes through two very atypical protagonists falling for each other, you need to see My Love Story!! next.

Kind yet imposing, Takeo Gōda doesn’t expect to ever experience romance, given that most girls prefer his conventionally attractive best friend. But when Takeo saves the petite, shy Rinko Yamato from harassment one day, Rinko begins caring for Takeo instead, turning his assumptions upside down.

Much like how Toradora! created such an endearing dynamic between Ryūji and Taiga by defying standard romance expectations, My Love Story!! pulls off this same trick wonderfully through the pairing of Takeo and Rinko. Their sweet, simple courtship offers a feel-good love story through two very unexpected yet perfect protagonists.

Conclusion

For devoted Toradora! fans, finding another anime that captures its unique magic blend of comedy, drama, and romance can certainly seem daunting. However, all 10 series here echo many similar elements that made this series so beloved, from eccentrically written yet lovable characters to unpredictable relationship dynamics redefining typical romance stories.

No two series ever tell the exact same tale, but these recommendations all contain standout qualities that Toradora! viewers should thoroughly enjoy experiencing it again. So try out a few and rediscover the same warmth, laughs, and captivating storytelling that have made this series such an enduring, one-of-a-kind anime staple.

