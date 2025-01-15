  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Crunchyroll brings Solo Leveling immersive experience to Bangalore Comic Con

Crunchyroll brings Solo Leveling immersive experience to Bangalore Comic Con

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 15, 2025 13:04 GMT
Crunchyroll brings Solo Leveling immersive experience to Bangalore Comic Con
Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they will be bringing an immersive Solo Leveling experience to Bangalore Comic Con.

With Comic Con set to take place in Bangalore on January 18 and 19, Crunchyroll is set to bring an unparalleled anime experience to their booth. This includes the Experience Dome, electrifying performances by DJ Kazu, and some anime trivia.

In addition, fans can get their hands on several exclusive free merchandise distributed by Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll brings the Solo Leveling Dome to Bangalore Comic Con

Solo Leveling Dome at Comic Con booth (Image via Crunchyroll)
Solo Leveling Dome at Comic Con booth (Image via Crunchyroll)

With Bangalore Comic Con set to take place from Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at KTPO, Bengaluru, Crunchyroll is set to bring an unforgettable anime extravaganza filled with exciting activities, exclusive giveaways, and epic photo opportunities for fans at their booth.

also-read-trending Trending

Step into the Solo Leveling Dome: Crunchyroll’s Solo Leveling Experience Dome will allow fans to journey through the dark, suspenseful Corridor inspired by the anime. Inside the dome, fans will be fully immersed in an intense audiovisual experience, recreating Sung Jinwoo’s thrilling life-or-death battles. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to pose for a memorable Polaroid photo to take home.

DJ Kazu performing at Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)
DJ Kazu performing at Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

Groove with DJ Kazu: Back by popular demand, DJ Kazu is set to electrify Bengaluru with his high-energy anime soundtracks live at the Crunchyroll Booth and the main stage. DJ Kazu will perform on the main stage on Saturday at 6 pm and the Crunchyroll Booth at 2:30 pm and 4:15 pm on Saturday, and at 3 pm and 5 pm on Sunday.

Show off your anime knowledge: Crunchyroll will also conduct some Anime Trivia sessions, which run all day. The winners from the same will not just get bragging rights but will also receive exclusive Crunchyroll goodies.

Crunchyroll booth set for Bangalore Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)
Crunchyroll booth set for Bangalore Comic Con (Image via Crunchyroll)

Get your hands on exclusive merch for free: Fans can also snag some Exclusive Crunchyroll Merch for free. The merch includes a Crunchyroll-branded swag bag, One Piece Collector Cards, and Solo Leveling Acrylic Keychains. As supplies are limited, fans may need to stop by the Crunchyroll booth as early as possible

The Crunchyroll Booth cannot be missed at Bangalore Comic Con as it will give the anime fandom an immersive experience. It is a place where creativity, passion, and community will come alive, making the booth a must-visit.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी