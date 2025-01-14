Sakamoto Days fans apologize to TMS Entertainment after the anime's premiere and rightfully so

The eagerly awaited anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days has finally arrived, and fans everywhere are giddy with anticipation. During the creation phase, TMS Entertainment, the company responsible for this adaptation, faced skepticism from manga enthusiasts who questioned whether the animation would live up to the cherished original work.

But now that the inaugural episode has been out, it is evident that TMS Entertainment has surpassed all expectations by producing an amazing beginning that perfectly portrays the pandemonium and spirit of Sakamoto Days.

A masterful premiere of Sakamoto Days

A still from the official trailer

Concerns regarding whether the anime could successfully combine its distinct balance of humor, poignant moments, and high-octane action were swiftly allayed by the opening episode, which focused on the retired hitman Taro Sakamoto's humorous yet action-packed exploits.

The adaptation achieves an almost flawless mix of the amazing combat choreography and the humorous, slice-of-life scenes that highlight Sakamoto's contacts with his family and old coworkers. Many fans who at first questioned TMS Entertainment's capacity to adequately convey Yuto Suzuki's dynamic storytelling and art style are now changing their minds.

Key highlights of the premiere of Sakamoto Days

Visuals that shine

A still from the official trailer

One of the biggest fears surrounding the adaptation was whether TMS Entertainment could replicate Suzuki's intricate and expressive manga art. The premiere proved that these concerns were unfounded.

The series' joyful tone is further enhanced by the animation's flowing action scenes, crisp character designs, and colorful backgrounds. Fans have referred to a particularly noteworthy moment in which Sakamoto uses cunning fighting techniques against a group of enemies as "GAS," a colloquial expression for something incredibly outstanding.

Also read: Sakamoto Days episode 2 highlights

A faithful adaptation of the manga's humor

A still from the official trailer

Humor is a cornerstone of Sakamoto Days, and translating that comedic timing into an animated format was no small feat. Yet, the anime's first episode manages to retain the manga's charm with perfectly timed gags, exaggerated expressions, and clever situational comedy. Sakamoto's stoic yet endearing personality —contrasted with his vibrant, chaotic surroundings — elicits hearty laughs while staying true to the source material.

Voice acting that brings characters to life

A still from the official trailer

Another major success of the premiere is its voice cast. Taro Sakamoto's calm yet commanding presence is perfectly captured, while Shin's excitable energy and comedic delivery add depth to their interactions. Fans have praised the casting choices as "spot-on," noting that the voice actors inject a level of authenticity that elevates the characters to new heights.

Fan reactions: From doubts to apologies

A still from the official trailer

Before the anime's release, there was a degree of trepidation within the fandom. Social media threads were rife with speculation about whether TMS Entertainment could successfully adapt such a dynamic manga. However, following the premiere, those initial doubts have largely been replaced with enthusiastic praise.

“This scene was so GAS! We all owe an apology to TMS Entertainment for doubting them", one fan said.

"Never judge a book by its cover”, said another fan.

"This is why we wait and see the anime for ourselves. It is gas", said one viewer.

"AND THIS IS WHY YOU WAIT BEFORE YOU JUDGE" said another viewer.

Such reactions have been echoed across various platforms, with many expressing their surprise and delight at the studio's ability to bring the manga's unique energy to life.

Conclusion

A still from the official trailer

Sakamoto Days has silenced critics and won over skeptics with its premiere, leaving fans wanting more. In many respects, TMS Entertainment's careful adaptation has not only met but exceeded expectations. As the series goes on, it becomes evident that viewers can expect an exciting journey that is equal parts touching, humorous, and action-packed.

For now, the fandom's message is very clear: Thank you for making Sakamoto Days come to life with such style, TMS Entertainment, and we apologize for our doubts.

