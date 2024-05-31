10 TMS Entertainment anime fans must watch before Sakamoto Days

TMS Entertainment recently announced that they will be animating Yuta Suzuki's popular action-comedy manga Sakamoto Days. The trailer confirmed that the anime will be released in January 2025. It gives a brief introduction to the protagonist, Tarou Sakamoto, who used to be the greatest hitman before resigning, although his past continues to haunt him.

TMS Entertainment is a prestigious studio known for producing a range of highly acclaimed anime like Anpanman, Fruits Basket, Moomin, and Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. For those who are interested in more action-adventure-oriented series similar to Sakamoto Days, here are ten anime produced by the same studio.

The Rose of Versailles, Undead Unluck, and eight other anime by TMS Entertainment that cannot be missed before watching Sakamoto Days

1) Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone, one of the most popular anime by TMS Entertainment, is set in a world where a dazzling green light has petrified all humans for several millennia. The first to awake from this stone form is Senku Ishigami, who is soon joined by his friend, Taiju Ooki.

They discover that the world they once knew has undergone a drastic transformation. Taiju learns that Senku has devised a scientific strategy to restore civilization entirely. However, as more individuals begin to wake up, the situation becomes increasingly complex.

2) The Rose of Versailles

Oscar as seen in The Rose of Versailles (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The Rose of Versailles is an enchanting historical drama that aired in 1979. This anime, an adaptation of a manga written and illustrated by Riyoko Ikeda, is set against the backdrop of the events leading up to and during the French Revolution.

The story is about one Oscar François de Jarjayes, a woman raised as a man, who is entrusted with the duty of protecting the French Queen Marie Antoinette. However, she begins to resent both her responsibility and her own identity.

3) Detective Conan

Detective Conan protagonist Shinichi Kudo (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This popular anime series revolves around Shinichi Kudo, a high school sleuth who is administered an experimental drug by a criminal organization called the Black Organization.

The drug transforms him into a child, after which he relies on Dr. Agasa's technological inventions to carry on his investigative work, adopting the alias Detective Conan. The series made its debut in January 1996 and has since spawned numerous spin-offs, films, and more.

4) Undead Unluck

The leads of Undead Unluck (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Undead Unluck is an adaptation of Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga of the same name. The anime revolves around Fuuko Izumo, a girl with an unluck ability that has led her to live in isolation, particularly after an event that resulted in the death of hundreds.

She meets Andy, an immortal with incredible regenerative abilities who, like her, wishes to end his life. He believes Fuuko's unluck ability can help him. They soon find themselves being pursued by the Union, an organization intent on eliminating individuals possessing extraordinary abilities.

5) Lupin III

The protagonist of Lupin III (Image via TMS Entertainment)

If Sakamoto Days is about the world of assassins, then this anime by TMS Entertainment gives viewers a glimpse into the life of a thief. The franchise, created by mangaka Monkey Punch, is all about Lupin III, grandson of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.

Now, he himself has become the most wanted gentleman thief. He is joined by his gang, which includes Daisuke Jigen, Goemon Ishikawa XIII, and Fujiko Mine, while Interpol Inspector Zenigata chases him around the globe.

6) ReLIFE

Arata as seen in ReLIFE (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the 2016 anime adaptation of the webcomic ReLIFE by Yayoiso, viewers see a rather hopeless 27-year-old Arata Kaizaki struggling to find and hold onto jobs. One day, Ryou Yoake from the ReLife Research Institute offers him a special pill, consuming which Arata can become ten years younger.

This gives him a chance to undo his past mistakes and lead a better life. However, this means he has to attend high school once again, which proves to be a challenging experience for him.

7) Megalo Box

Joe as seen in Megalo Box (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Set in the latter half of the 21st century in Japan, Megalo Box tells the story of Junk Dog, an underground fighter who uses advanced mechanical limbs, referred to as Gear, in his battles.

Starting from the lowest rank, he competes against various adversaries in a boxing tournament named Megalonia. His ultimate goal is to defeat the champion, Yuri. The anime's first season was released in 2018, followed by a sequel in 2021.

8) Baki

The protagonist of the anime Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Another anime by TMS Entertainment that contains a lot of action is Baki, the 2018 adaptation of the Most Evil Death Row Convicts Saga of the second part of the manga series Baki the Grappler by Keisuke Itagaki.

It follows Baki Hanma, whose goal is to become stronger than his father, Yuujirou Hanma, the world's strongest fighter. However, five death row inmates from around the world escape their respective prisons and end up in Tokyo. They all want to taste defeat, and so they target Baki.

9) D.Gray-man

Allen Walker as seen in D.Gray-man (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The anime D.Gray-man, which is based on Katsura Hoshino's manga series of the same name, focuses on Allen Walker, who becomes a member of the Black Order. It is an organization composed of exorcists who are on a mission to protect the world from the Noah Family, reincarnations of Noah and his twelve apostles, who are led by the Millennium Earl.

The initial run of the anime from 2006 to 2008 consisted of 103 episodes. A sequel named D.Gray-man Hallow, comprising 13 episodes, was released in 2016 and was also produced by the same studio.

10) Akira

Shotaro Kaneda as seen in the full Akira (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Akira, directed by the creator of the manga Katsuhiro Otomo, was released in 1988 and stands alongside other cyberpunk classics like Ghost in the Shell and Bladerunner. The film is known for its complex storytelling and the amazing animation that was done by TMS Entertainment.

Set in a post-world war Neo-Tokyo, in the year 2019, it revolves around Shotaro Kaneda, a gang leader, and his desperate efforts to rescue his friend Tetsuo Shima, who develops uncontrollable psychic abilities following a motorcycle accident.

