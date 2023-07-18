How to watch Lupin the Third anime: Complete watch order, explained

Lupin the Third is one of the oldest anime franchises out there, having spawned tons of films, series, OVAs, and specials, constantly making the titled protagonist go through a lot of adventures. Lupin is a thief who sends warning cards to his clients before attempting to steal from them. He is usually aided by his trusted friends to fulfill his mission.

Considering that the Lupin the Third franchise started back in the early '70s, it can be a daunting task to figure out the watch order for it. However, the series doesn't have a very strict canon and is more episodic in nature, making it easy to digest. The following watch order is going to be focused on the anime series that have been made over the years, which is the primal source of stories for the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Lupin the Third series.

All the Lupin the Third anime series and how it should be watched

1. Lupin the 3rd (1971)

The one series that started it all (Image via Tokyo Movie).

Of course, there is no better way to start than with the first Lupin the Third series. Starting back in 1971, this series only had 23 episodes and ended the following year, but it generated enough of a following for the franchise to keep returning. So, it's a very good starting point for newcomers.

The classic formula of the story primarily comprises Lupin's charismatic personality, classic allies of his such as gunman Daisuke Jigen, his love interest Fujiko Mine, and the chasing of Heiji Zenigata VII. Sure, some elements of the series are outdated (it was made in the early 7'0s, after all) but it's a great way to start off with the whole Lupin the Third experience.

2. Lupin the 3rd part II (1977)

When the series got really popular (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha).

Despite ending in 1972, the original Lupin the Third series had a lot of reruns that made it quite popular in the late '70s, which is why a second series was made in 1977, this one lasting 155 episodes. To a lot of people, this is the franchise's classic interpretation or at least one of the most beloved.

This one maintains most of the core elements of the original series but there are some differences in the tone. The 1971 version had more serious tones while this one focuses a lot more on comedy and pop culture references, thus becoming a much more accessible product to a lot of people.

3. Lupin the 3rd Part III (1984)

The third series in the franchise (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha).

The third delivery when it comes to the franchise's series is a bit controversial. Made in the mid-80s, more than a decade after the release of the original anime, it was often criticized for its poor animation and often extremely goofy plots, pushing the envelope for how comedic the series could get.

Lupin the Third might be a franchise with a lot of comedy but it also has a lot of heart, and this series lost the balance in that regard. While every person has to come up with their own opinion on a series, this one is often regarded as the weakest in the franchise.

4. Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine (2012)

A breath of fresh air for the franchise (Image via TMS).

Fujiko Mine is Lupin's most recurring love interest, so it's not surprising that she is a fan favorite. This 2012 series serves as her moment in the spotlight: An anime totally focused on her adventures before meeting Lupin and the gang, giving a lot more attention to her background and growth.

The original sixties manga, written and drawn by Monkey Punch, has a lot more variety in terms of themes and tones. In that regard, this spinoff feels like a throwback to the source material, adding a lot more serious topics and a sensual element to the series, becoming one of the most fascinating entries in the Lupin the Third franchise.

5. Lupin the 3rd Part IV: The Italian Adventure (2015)

A comeback for the Lupin the Third franchise (Image via Telecom Animation Film).

The Lupin the Third franchise spent a lot of years without an anime series after the 80s. Sure, there was the Mine one and that was brilliant, but that was a spinoff. The 2015 version is the one that really brought the series back to the forefront.

Having 26 episodes, most of this series takes place in Italy and San Marino, giving this anime a very unique and dynamic vibe. The animation is also very good, helping to make the entire experience all the more compelling.

6. Lupin the 3rd Part V: Misadventures in France (2018)

A blockbuster for the franchise (Image via Telecom Animation Film).

Every Lupin the Third anime series has been independent of one another and can be viewed as standalone products, although it has to be said that this one relies a bit on what happened in the previous part in Italy. The European setting, the animation, the storytelling style, and the character designs hold a lot of similarities in that regard.

Perhaps one of the biggest differences is that the plot in this part is a lot more focused and with a lot more blockbuster elements, turning the spotlight on the action. This is a franchise that was inspired a lot by Pulp magazines and it can be argued that this anime is the best representation of that.

7. Lupin the 3rd Part VI (2021)

The final anime series so far in the franchise (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The latest anime adaptation of the series and one of the most ambitious in terms of storytelling, the first half of this title shows how Lupin deals with being chased by Sherlock Holmes, because the former is accused of killing Watson.

The second half shows a lot of emphasis on the protagonist searching for the whereabouts of a woman that could be his mother.

The animation is good and does justice to the characters. It has 25 episodes, the pacing is solid, and it offers a lot of interesting plot elements. Definitely one of the most interesting Lupin the Third anime out there.

Final thoughts

The main cast of the Lupin the Third franchise (Image via TMS Entertainment).

Lupin the Third is one of the most important franchises in the manga and anime industry. It has been active for more than five decades across several media platforms and always delivers the core themes and traits that have defined the franchise. And it's more than certain that Lupin and the gang are going to come back in some shape or form.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.