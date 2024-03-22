Fans looking for anime like Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, are in for a treat. This long-running anime series, which follows the adventures of Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective who was turned into a child by a mysterious criminal organization, is a favorite of many. With over 900 episodes, the series is beloved by mystery fans for its intriguing cases, clever deductions, and engaging characters.

Those who can't get enough of the Detective Conan universe and are looking for anime like Detective Conan, should certainly go by a list of the best anime like Detective Conan for their next watch. These series share common themes, such as mystery, crime-solving, and compelling characters, that are sure to keep you engaged and entertained.

Top 10 must-watch anime like Detective Conan

1) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note follows Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone simply by writing their name. Believing he can create an ideal world free of criminals, Light takes on the persona of "Kira" and begins judging criminals around the world.

Trying to uncover Kira's identity is eccentric detective L, who engages in a thrilling game of cat-and-mouse with Light. With its dark psychological themes, complex characters, and focus on using wits and strategy to outmaneuver an opponent, Death Note is recognized as an anime that belongs to the same genre as Detective Conan.

The dynamic between prodigy detective L and criminal mastermind Light, as they try to reveal each other's secrets, is especially reminiscent of Conan's matching wits with the Black Organization.

2) Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased, an anime like Detective Conan, follows Satoru Fujinuma, a 29-year-old manga artist who possesses a strange ability allowing him to travel back in time before life-threatening incidents to prevent them from happening.

When his mother is murdered by an unknown assailant, Satoru's ability sends him 18 years into the past to his elementary school days. Believing his mother's death is connected to the abduction and death of a classmate back then, Satoru begins racing against time to uncover the truth and prevent a repeat of the same tragedy.

The mystery premise of Erased is about an average person trying to solve a complex criminal case, thereby making it an engaging anime like Detective Conan. Satoru's ability also leads to plenty of clever deductions and plot twists as more details about the overarching mystery come to light.

3) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

Set in a quaint orphanage, The Promised Neverland focuses on a group of children who make a horrifying discovery – that they are being raised as food for demons.

Two of the oldest and smartest children in the orphanage, Norman and Emma, uncover the truth and begin making secret plans to help all the children escape to safety. What follows is a suspenseful battle of wits as Norman and Emma try to outmaneuver the orphanage “Mom”, who is actually working with the demons.

Captivating with its intense storyline and strategic mind games, The Promised Neverland stands out as an anime like Detective Conan, particularly for those who appreciate clever plot twists.

4) Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Monster is a dark psychological thriller following Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a Japanese surgeon living in Germany, who gets involved in a string of murders. His life is turned upside down when he has to choose between two patients - a young boy or the mayor.

After choosing to save the boy, Tenma's bright career plummets. To make matters worse, that same boy grows up to become a cunning serial killer that only Tenma knows the identity of. Monster offers fans an experience akin to anime like Detective Conan but with a darker, more mature theme.

The dynamic between Tenma and young sociopath Johan Liebert also mirrors Conan's rivalry with the Black Organization in many ways. As Tenma tries to track Johan, it becomes a suspenseful game of move and countermove.

5) Terror in Resonance

Terror in Resonance (Image via MAPPA)

Terror in Resonance follows two teenage boys, Nine and Twelve, who use terrorism to expose a government conspiracy and cover-up related to their pasts. Their intricate plans involve complex bombings across Tokyo, along with leaving codes and riddles for the police to try and decipher their motives.

Trying to capture them is detective Kenjirou Shibasaki, who matches wits with Nine and Twelve. The heavy focus on codes, riddles, strategy, and deduction makes Terror in Resonance a solid recommendation for anime like Detective Conan.

Seeing Shibazaki and Twelve try to outthink each other with every clue and lead mirrors the engaging rivalry between Conan and his various criminal opponents. It also features plenty of mystery and intrigue as details behind Nine and Twelve’s origins come to light.

6) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs takes place in Yokohama city, where gifted individuals with superhuman abilities are involved in various conflicts between detective agencies and organized crime syndicates.

The story follows Atsushi Nakajima, a young man kicked out of his orphanage and rescued by eccentric detective Osamu Dazai. As Atsushi joins Dazai’s supernatural investigations agency, he finds himself embroiled in deadly run-ins with the dangerous Port Mafia as well as other skilled ability users.

With Osamu Dazai’s keen observation skills and masterful deductions, Bungo Stray Dogs presents a dynamic viewing experience, echoing the qualities of anime like Detective Conan.

7) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a dystopian future where a person's likelihood of criminal activity can be quantified into a “Psycho-Pass” score, Psycho-Pass explores justice and crime through the eyes of police inspector Akane Tsunemori.

Together with detective Shinya Kogami, who has keen insight into the criminal mind, Akane hunts down killers, all while unraveling the truth behind the Sibyl System that determines Psycho-Pass scores.

With its sci-fi spin on crime detection and engaging "hunter vs prey" dynamic between inspectors and criminals, Psycho-Pass is a must-watch anime like Detective Conan, offering plenty for its fans to appreciate. Akane Tsunemori's strong sense of justice and commitment to understanding criminals also mirror Conan's ideals.

8) ID: Invaded

ID: Invaded (Image via NAZ)

When a string of mysterious serial killings, known as the "Mizuhanome," rocks Japan, Tokyo police establish the Kura division. They utilize new technology that allows detectives to visualize crime scenes within a criminal’s subconscious.

Brilliant but eccentric detective Akihito Narihisago dives into these vivid virtual recreations to piece together clues and identify the real-world killer. ID: Invaded combines sci-fi and mystery genres masterfully while keeping the focus on clever deductions and outwitting criminals.

As Narihisago tracks down the Mizuhanome killer through a series of mental simulations, it evokes the same thrill as Conan gradually cornering his foes. Its innovative approach to crime-solving in a virtual realm marks it as an anime like Detective Conan, particularly for fans of sci-fi and complex investigations.

9) Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (Image via Production I.G)

In a futuristic world where technology enhances human capabilities, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex follows Public Security Section 9 – an elite task force that confronts technologically-enhanced criminals and complex conspiracies threatening the government.

Led by Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg with a completely cybernetic body, Section 9 utilizes hacking, surveillance technology, and deductive skills to unravel difficult cases often related to technology running amok.

With its advanced technological setting and intricate plot, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex is recommended for those seeking anime like Detective Conan in a cybernetic context.

10) The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED (Image via CloverWorks)

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED follows wealthy detective Daisuke Kambe as he solves cases with his by-the-books partner Haru Katou.

Set in modern-day Tokyo, the story depicts how Daisuke utilizes his immense family wealth, connections, and deduction skills to crack strange crimes - often clashing with Haru's conventional methods along the way.

Fans who enjoy watching independent, ultra-smart detectives take an unorthodox approach to solving mysteries will find Daisuke's methods and character archetype highly appealing. With its eccentric lead and modern Tokyo setting, The Millionaire Detective deserves to be on the list of anime like Detective Conan.

Conclusion

For anime fans who can’t get enough of Detective Conan’s addictive mix of mystery, crime-solving, and engaging characters, the shows highlighted here offer more of the same to enjoy. With clever plots, complex crimes, formidable villains, and master detectives piecing together obscure clues, anime like Detective Conan offers a unique perspective on the detective genre.

