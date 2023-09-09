4 of the greatest boxing anime ever (& 4 more that are completely skippable)

Boxing anime can be one of the most underrated genres of the medium because of its thematic diversity and strong message of overcoming hardship. The visual image of people fighting in a ring makes it a very compelling metaphor: someone has to step up and take the hits and keep fighting until the end. This is why, series such as Hajime No Ippo that have become all-time classics of the anime industry.

Of course, when it comes to boxing anime, there are several quality titles to consider apart from just Hajime No Ippo, even though that one is of the highest caliber. Many of these series have withstood the test of time and deserve a lot more recognition, while there are others that, sadly, have never lived up to the task.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers for several boxing anime.

The four greatest boxing anime of all time

1. Levius

An interesting concept for a boxing anime (Image via Polygon Pictures).

Combining the basis of a boxing anime with steampunk and dystopia could seem like a crazy idea, but that's how this industry works. In that regard, the great thing about Levius is that it combines a lot of different ideas without feeling forced, which gives the 2019 ONA a very unique feel when compared to other franchises in this genre.

The weirdest thing about this series, though, is the fact that it takes place in the 19th century, when history has taken an alternate path and there are a lot of technological advancements, which leads to this futuristic approach to boxing becoming the main source of entertainment.

Levius Cromwell, the main character, wants to fulfill his boxing dreams, but the story takes a very bleak and somber turn, which differs greatly from classic anime of this genre.

2. Ring Ni Kakero

Ring Ni Kakero's author Masami Kumurada is mostly known for his shonen series Saint Seiya, also known as Knights of the Zodiac. Anyone who has read that manga or watched the anime adaptation will instantly notice the similarities in the character designs and art style with Ring Ni Kakero - the main character, Seiya, looks extremely similar to the protagonist of this franchise, Ryuuji Takane, and is obvious that Kumurada has a very marked style.

However, a lot of people don't know that Kurumada-sensei already had a massive hit before Saint Seiya with Ring Ni Kakero, which has sold over 13 million copies, as of this writing. This manga tells the story of the siblings Takane Kiku and Takane Ryuji, with the latter training to become a boxer and fulfill his late father's wishes, going through the typical ups and downs of classic boxing anime.

While it can be argued that this series follows a lot of tropes of this genre, it has to be said that during its run from 1977 to 1981, it helped establish said tropes. Toei Animation made an anime adaptation in 2004, which was very well-received, capturing that old-school feel with modern animation.

3. Ashita No Joe

One of the most legendary boxing anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The historical relevance and influence of Ashita No Joe cannot be understated. It is arguably the first major boxing anime and manga in the entirety of the industry, influencing an endless amount of imitators and even some historical colossus, which is saying a lot.

Joe Yabuki is an orphan with a lot of pent-up anger and a talent for boxing, which is why he ends up being picked up by a washed former boxer, Danpei Tange, who trains him to become a pro. While it is true that such a plot has become fairly typical these days, Ashita No Joe stands out as a boxing anime because of its emotional core and one of the greatest and most daring endings of all time, making it a very compelling journey.

4. Hajime No Ippo

The summit of boxing anime (Image via Madhouse).

Hajime No Ippo, written by George Morikawa, has been going strong since 1989 with 138 volumes, as of this writing, and several anime adaptations by Madhouse, which does a great job capturing the sweat, blood, and tears that the fights in this franchise produce.

This series is one of those ultimate underdog stories, following shy student Ippo Makunouchi, who is constantly helping out his family's small business and discovers he has a talent for boxing. He is trained from the very beginning, which allows the audience to understand the basics of the sport and the rules, and makes Ippo's journey all the more believable.

Much like it happens with the Rocky franchise and other fighting franchises of this ilk, Hajime No Ippo's success is not down to the fights, but rather to the heart of the story. Ippo is a character that is easy to root for and the audience ends up in his corner (pun intended), wanting him to overcome the odds and win.

Four boxing anime that are not a must-watch and can be skipped

1. Nozomi Witches

A poor adaptation (Image via Group TAC).

Nozomi Witches has a very similar premise to the legendary basketball series Slam Dunk - a guy in high school takes a liking to a girl and ends up joining the boxing team. At first, he is not that interested in the sport but soon develops a passion for it, and the series evolves into something a lot more meaningful.

The big problem is that the manga had 48 volumes, running from 1986 to 1996, and Group TAC did a three-episode OVA, which naturally, didn't cover enough. Therefore, this anime adaptation covers very little of the source material and that makes it a very frustrating experience if newcomers want more of that content.

2. Megalobox

A divisive boxing anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

Here is the thing about Megalobox: as a boxing anime, it can be viewed as fairly enjoyable and has some strong moments, complemented by a good animation by TMS Entertainment. The problem arises when it is taken into account that this anime is a sci-fi reboot of Ashita No Joe to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

This reinterpretation of that classic takes it to the future where boxers fight with machinery, thus taking the story in a completely different direction. While it can be argued that it tried to update Ashita No Joe for the younger generations, it was also unnecessary as the original series had a charm that can't be replicated.

3. Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

More (and less) than a boxing anime (Image via TMS Entertainment).

The problem with Kenichi as a series is that the author, Syun Matsuena, is trying to cover many different disciplines, making more than a boxing anime and at the same time, covering a lot less. This is very important because it hurts the series as the story progresses, which leads to a lot of problems.

Of course, the story is aimed at younger audiences when compared to other series on this list, but the truth of the matter is that it lacks focus. There are several disciplines and there isn't enough attention given to a specific area for the audience to commit to the experience, which is a problem.

4. Slow Step

A generic piece of boxing anime (Image via Youmex).

Slow Step is very predictable, even for its time (1991), and doesn't sell very well even on that front. The series tries to combine softball with boxing and a love triangle in the style of a shojo genre, which doesn't really hit the necessary spot to work as a story.

Given that author Mitsuru Adachi has worked in series about sports, romance, and comedy, one would assume that Slow Step, which covers all three of these categories, would be his best work, but that is not the case. The characters never connect with the audience and some of the plots feel way too generic, which is worrying even for the era in which this series was produced.

Final thoughts

The boxing anime genre deserves a lot more recognition beyond what the likes of Ashita No Joe and Hajime No Ippo can bring to the table. Even those less notorious products should get a lot more attention as there are some fascinating series out there.

