Mission: Yozakura Family could be set for a rushed ending with the final arc "speeding up"

Mangaka Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga series has already entered its final arc a month ago. However, according to the latest leaks for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the manga could be heading toward a rushed ending, with the final arc picking up the pace.

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga since August 2019, publishing 228 chapters thus far. Notably, the manga has inspired an anime adaptation under the production of Silver Link Studios. The anime is being broadcast every Sunday in Japan, as part of the Spring 2024 lineup.

Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family's final arc may end sooner than expected

The leaks and spoilers for the Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue surfaced online on Thursday, June 6, 2024, according to which, Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family manga's final arc will start speeding up from next week's issue #29.

In other words, there's a good chance that the manga might get a rushed ending. The official announcement will be made on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST, when the Weekly Shonen Jump #28 will officially be released.

Mutsumi and Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Nevertheless, the leaks surrounding the magazine have a decent record of coming true. Notably, Mission: Yozakura Family entered its final arc a month ago, with a commemorative illustration on the 24th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The final arc has already set up interesting family fights, involving Alpha and Hifumi. It remains to be seen whether or not the manga truly heads toward a hasty ending.

How fans reacted to Mission: Yozakura Family's final arc speeding up the proceedings

Undoubtedly, fans who have been following Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series aren't content with the manga ending anytime soon. Some fans feel the series might get stunted final battles and rushed events, while others speculate that the manga would require at least 18-20 more chapters to get a decent ending.

"The pace it was at was already pretty good. speeding up means we likely will get stunted main family fights & a "rushed" scenario involving alpha & hifumi," a fan said.

"We just need 18-20 more chapters come on jump just let it take its time," another fan said.

"we're losing yozakura family too?" a fan lamented.

On the other hand, a few fans feel the manga may not end anytime soon, considering the series recently received an anime adaptation. Others have questioned whether the editors have decided to rush the manga's ending.

"Bro I swear the anime just dropped, no way it ending," a fan said.

"Rushed by editors?" a fan wondered.

"I mean, is definitely not rushing since every battle right now is already set, we only need the final battle vs Asa, which might be with the twins. I hope Taiyo and mutsumi shines way more!" another fan said.

Final thoughts

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family manga has garnered incredible fame over the years, solidifying its position in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. With Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia ending soon, it's a bittersweet moment for fans to be losing another series from Jump.

