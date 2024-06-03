Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 will be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and their affiliated channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available on Disney+ and Hulu for global fans with English subtitles.

The previous episode of Mission: Yozakura Family revealed Kuroyuri's actual identity. It was disclosed that he was formerly known as Kurogao, a legendary spy, who worked for the politicians. However, a tragedy occurred which changed the trajectory of his life forever.

The episode showcased the confrontation between Kurogao and Taiyo Asano. Given how the episode ended, fans are now excited for Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 release date and time

Mutsumi and Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5 pm JST, according to the anime's official site and the release schedule.

However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can stream Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 1:30 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 9 3:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 9 4:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 9 5:30 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 9 9:30 AM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 9 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 9 2 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 9 4:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 9 6 PM

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10?

Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Interested audiences in Japan can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 on TBS, MBS, and the other affiliated channels. After that, the episode will be available on the Disney+ platform in selected countries.

Besides Disney+, fans from the USA can exclusively stream Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 on Hulu. Additionally, the episode can be enjoyed on Netflix and iQIYI in selected countries.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 recap

The episode picks up the events from the previous installment and begins with Taiyo Asano interrogating Kuroyuri for the intel regarding his family's actual death. While the man doesn't explicitly answer, he tells Taiyo that there are numerous hidden truths in the world.

Following that, Sui Aoi calls Taiyo to inform him that the deputy prime minister has been abducted amidst the chaos, and he is being livestreamed. As such, he asks the boy to interrogate Kuroyuri about his location. However, the politician escapes the scene using a bomb.

Later, Sui informs Taiyo that Kuroyuri's actual identity is Kurogao, a legendary spy. There was a rumor that he had died five or six years ago, but he lived. The Hinagiku knew about this but they wanted to see the spy's motives, hence they loosened the security.

Kurogao and the deputy prime minister (Image via Silver Link)

The episode then switches to the location where Kuroyuri organized a live stream event with the deputy prime minister. He reveals his original avatar as Kurogao, which shocks the politician.

Kurogao wants to expose his evil deeds, which include the death of his precious daughter. He brings out his gun to end the man's life but is stopped by Taiyo, who arrives at the right time. A fight begins, where Taiyo demonstrates the skills he learned from the Yozakura siblings.

However, Kurogao, with his vast intel, easily reads through his attack and subjugates him. Following that, the episode delves into a flashback, showing how a bomb blast planned by the politicians ended the former spy's daughter's life.

Taiyo vs. Kurogao in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

As such, he wants to seek revenge. Meanwhile, Taiyo breaks free from his confinements and charges at Kurogao. However, the Red, Blue, and Yellow spies arrive at the scene to protect the man. Likewise, Sui Aoi comes to Taiyo's aid.

He defeats the elite Red, Blue, and Yellow spies using his signature move. On the other hand, Taiyo Asano improvises against Kurogao, using Sui's move. The legendary spy doesn't anticipate such a move, so he gets captured.

Taiyo then asks Kurogao to tell him what he knows about his family's death. Before the man could spill the beans, a bullet fired by an unknown person took his life away. With his dying breath, Kurogao commends Taiyo's guts and hands him over a note.

Taiyo Asano, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

After the mission, Taiyo follows Kurogao's written message on the note and arrives at a location where he laid his daughter to rest. Kurogao's final wish was to leave a bouquet of white lilies there.

Additionally, the spy told Taiyo through the message that he can find what he's looking for inside a small hollow of the tree. The episode ends with Taiyo discovering a tiny box from the tree's hollow.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10? (speculative)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 has been titled The Yozakura Family Maid/Affair. Considering the latest installment covered chapters 23 to 25 from Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series, episode 10 will likely cover the next three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to show the Hinagiku celebrate Taiyo's success. Additionally, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 will likely show the Yozakura siblings hiring an unexpected person as their housemaid.

