Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9: Kuroyuri's actual identity is revealed

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9, titled The Flower Meaning of Kuroyuri (Black Lily) was released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 5 pm JST on TBS, MBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan. The episode revealed Kuroyuri's actual identity and explained his motives.

Aside from a fascinating twist at the end, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 also showcased exciting action sequences. Taiyo Asano shone in the latest episode, demonstrating the famous Yozakura family battle techniques against the man. Moreover, the episode covered chapters 23, 24, and 25 from Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9: Sui discloses the actual identity of Kuroyuri to Taiyo Asano

Picking up from the previous episode, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 begins with Taiyo Asano interrogating Kuroyuri about what he knows about his family. Even though he isn't obligated to answer, the man tells Taiyo that the world is littered with several hidden truths.

At that moment, Taiyo receives a phone call from Sui, who informs him that the deputy prime minister has already been abducted and he's being live-streamed from an unknown place.

According to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9, the real deputy prime minister was switched with a surrogate in the middle of the chaos earlier. Sui Aoi feels Kuroyuri's target was the deputy prime minister from the onset. As such, he asks Taiyo to interrogate him further.

Taiyo as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, Kuroyuri slips through the confinements and uses a bomb as a distraction to escape the scene. Following that, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 switches to the Yozakura mansion, where Mutsumi, Nanao, and others await Taiyo Asano's arrival.

The episode switches back to Taiyo, who somehow survives the blast, alongside the driver. While recalling Kuroyuri's words about his family from earlier, he receives another call from Sui. The Hinagiku's spy reveals they expected the politician to escape.

Sui tells Taiyo about Kuroyuri's actual identity (Image via Silver Link)

According to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9, Kuroyuri isn't just a cultish politician, but a spy. He was formerly known as Kurogao, a legendary spy, working in the shadows around the globe. While he was rumored to have died five or six years ago, he survived.

The Hinagiku eased the security on him and left him at large to see his motive. Sui assures Taiyo that they can rescue the deputy prime minister. As such, he asks the boy to return to the headquarters.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9: Kuroyuri's tragic backstory is revealed

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 switches the location to where Kuroyuri has abducted the deputy prime minister. He sets up a live stream so that the nation can witness their "heart-to-heart" conversation. Suddenly, Kuroyuri takes off his wig and reveals his identity as Kurogao.

He wants to expose the evil deeds committed by the deputy prime minister, which also include the death of his (Kurogao's) daughter. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 also reveals that Kurogao has sought vengeance on numerous politicians behind the scenes.

But since the deputy prime minister knows the whole story, he wanted to do the deed in broad daylight. Kurogao brings out his gun to end the man's life, but he is stopped by Taiyo Asano, who arrives at the right time. The boy demonstrates the Yozakura Family's battle techniques to subjugate the spy.

Kurogao and the deputy prime minister in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, Kurogao easily predicts Taiyo's movements based on the information he has about the Yozakura Family. After subjugating Taiyo, the spy reveals his tragic backstory. As seen in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9, Kurogao used to do the dirty work for the politicians.

One day, he returns home and meets his daughter. However, a bomb sets off, which ends her life, and Kurogao discovers his own party was behind the blast. From then on, he seeks revenge against those who turned their back against him.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9: Taiyo turns Kurogao's strength into a fatal weakness

Taiyo and Kurogao as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

After narrating his tragic story, Kurogao goes after the deputy prime minister. However, Taiyo breaks free from the shackles and charges at him. At that moment, the Red, Blue, and Yellow spies arrive at the scene to protect their master.

Similarly, Sui Aoi from Hinagiku comes to aid Taiyo Asano. He confronts the three spies, who demonstrate their special abilities. However, Sui swiftly moves across the battlefield to showcase his swordsmanship.

The Red, Blue, and Yellow spies (Image via Silver Link)

He cuts through a powerful elemental attack, leaving the Red, Blue, and Yellow to dust. On the other side, Taiyo and Kurogao engage in a debate. The spy-turned-politician believes the boy would be able to understand how he feels.

However, Taiyo doesn't want any more bloodshed. He remembers how Mutsumi Yozakura stood beside him when his family left the world. As such, the boy believes one can change reality if they want to.

Taiyo outsmarts Kurogao in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 (Image via Silver Link)

Following that, Taiyo Asano showcases the spy skills he learned from the Yozakura family members. At the same time, he demonstrates Sui Aoi's swift movement, which Kurogao doesn't anticipate.

Taiyo successfully used Kurogao's knowledge in his own favor to turn the tide of the battle. After successfully apprehending him, the boy asks Kurogao what he knows about his family. However, before he could reveal the truth, a silent assassin pierced a bullet through the spy's throat.

Kurogao hands over a written message and commends Taiyo's effort with his dying breath. He also says that he was destined to meet such an end, as someone who gave up on everything. On the contrary, Taiyo refused to give up and relentlessly pressed forward.

After the mission, Taiyo Asano follows Kurogao's message and arrives at a location where the spy laid his daughter to rest. He wanted the boy to leave a bouquet of white lilies there.

Additionally, Kurogao's message reveals that Taiyo can find what he seeks inside a small hollow of a tree. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 9 ends with Taiyo Asano discovering a tiny box from the hollow.

