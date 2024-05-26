Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8: Kuroyuri arc begins as Taiyo learns a shocking fact about his family's accident

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8, titled The Kuroyuri Party, was released on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS and other affiliated networks in Japan. The episode saw Taiyo Asano go through an undercover mission to expose the evils of a corrupted politician.

However, during the mission, the boy learned a shocking fact related to his parents' death. Notably, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 kicked off with the eagerly anticipated Kuroyuri arc from Hitsuji Gondaira's manga series. The episode contained lots of action and comedy scenes, featuring Taiyo, Kyoichiro and others.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 highlights: Mutsumi takes Taiyo to Hinagiku's headquarters for a tea party

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 begins with a scene, featuring a man on stage, performing in front of a huge crowd. On the other side, a woman, accompanied by two individuals, appears monitoring the unidentified person's theatrics.

It's revealed that she had assigned one of them a task, which they failed to accomplish. However, the woman doesn't fret because she has a backup plan with Taiyo (his face is visible on the monitoring board).

Following that, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 switches to Taiyo Asano, carrying a gigantic bag for his fiance, Mutsumi Yozakura. The duo stops at a park, where Sui appears to be waiting for them. Taiyo is shocked because he didn't expect to see Sui there.

Taiyo, Mutsumi, and Sui, as seen in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 (Image via Silver Link)

Nevertheless, Mutsumi informs him that they are going to Hinagiku's HQ. According to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8, the entrance to Hinagiku's headquarters lies in a cafe. One has to order a specific item for a chamber to open.

The road to Hinagiku's HQ becomes a nightmarish experience for Taiyo, as it's filled with several life-threatening traps. Eventually, he reaches the depths of the office and meets the Hinagiku's head, Rin Fudo. Apparently, she's the same woman from the episode's first scene.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 reveals Rin is the former classmate of Kyoichiro Yozakura. She has invited Mutsumi to a tea party. As such, Taiyo discovers that the bag he has been carrying is full of sweets.

Kyoichiro intervenes in the party, while Rin Fudo assigns Taiyo a top-secret mission

Mutsumi's tea party with Rin Fudo in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 turns into a chaotic affair when Kyoichiro Yozakura barges into the office. He detests the idea of his sister sharing time with Rin Fudo, whom she calls a gorilla.

A fight erupts between the ace spies, which even Sui fails to stop. Eventually, Mutsumi decides to intervene. However, she was about to get knocked out by Kyoichiro and Rin's punches before Taiyo Asano took the blow for her.

Rin Fudo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Rin Fudo commends Taiyo's endurance and feels the boy will be the perfect candidate to take a top-secret mission. She informs him that there's a corrupt politician, named Yoshimasa Kuroyuri, also known as the Dancing Politician.

He has earned credits and reached the top through numerous crimes. According to the Hinagiku's intel, Kuroyuri plans to cause a bomb blast before the next general election. Moreover, the politician has hired Red, Blue and Yellow, high-level spies to do his bidding.

Kuroyuri and his spies (Image via Silver Link)

Considering they know the Hinagiku, the best way to gather intel about the bomb blast would be to appoint a third party. As such, Rin feels Taiyo will be perfect. She and Sui even transform Taiyo Asano into a girl for the undercover mission.

When he asks them what's the need for him to disguise himself as a girl, Rin informs him that the Kuroyuri party is looking for a female volunteer. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 then shows Taiyo successfully getting into the Kuroyuri party.

Taiyo unravels the Kuroyuri's plan but confronts a massive truth

Taiyo Asano enters the Kuroyuri party as Yoko Asada and learns about the deceitful nature of Yoshimasa Kuroyuri.

He keeps a constant eye on the politician but doesn't find any proof of his crimes. However, he soon discovers that Kuroyuri's dance moves are actually Morse codes for his lackeys to understand.

Taiyo analyzes his coded messages and finds out Kuroyuri plans to set off a bomb at next week's meeting to wipe out his competitors, including the deputy prime minister. However, Taiyo makes arrangements to relocate the bomb somewhere else.

Kuroyuri, and Taiyo as Yoko in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Interestingly, Kuroyuri anticipated such a move, which is why, he had one more bomb ready.

He even unravels Taiyo's disguise and shoots him. However, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 shows Taiyo surviving the attack. He also organized shock-resistant jackets from Nanao to protect the esteemed guests present.

With Taiyo Asano's help, Kuroyuri gets successfully captured in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8. His ace spies flee the scene, leaving their boss behind. Following that, Sui tells Taiyo to escort Kuroyuri to the Hinagiku's HQ.

Taiyo Asano, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Inside the car, Kuroyuri commends Taiyo for becoming an excellent Yozakura rookie, especially after his parent's accidental death. Yet, the politician laments that Taiyo believes the incident to be an accident.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 8 ends on a cliffhanger, with Kuroyuri implying that Taiyo Asano's miraculous survival and his family's death were a handiwork of a person.

