Wind Breaker episode 8: Sakura earns a win against Togame as Choji vs Umemiya begins

Wind Breaker episode 8 was officially released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jo Togame and Sakura Haruka’s fight against each other. In the process, fans saw Togame fully fleshed out and developed as a character, both via additional flashback usage and evident changes in his behavior and ideals in the present.

Wind Breaker episode 8 also concluded the pairs fight, in turn officially beginning the bout between Bofuri n leader Hajime Umemiya and Shishitoren leader Choji Tomiyama.

While only a few minutes of action were shown to finish out the installment, it clearly set up what’ll undoubtedly be the anime’s most impressive fight thus far.

Wind Breaker episode 8 sees Sakura help Togame change his ways via their bout

Brief episode recap

Haruka Sakura ridicules Jo Togame's attitude to kick off Wind Breaker episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 8 began with Haruka Sakura noticing that the drive and momentum Jo Togame had earlier in their fight is now gone. He vocalized this to Togame, asking if he’s being serious.

Sakura then said he thought the Shishitoren picked this fight because thye know everything. However, Sakura realized this wasn’t the case, expressing a desire to learn more about Togame likewise.

He asked Togame what he was trying to do, prompting Togame to laugh and ask himself the same question. Sakura also asked why he punched Arima and Kanuma, to which Togame’s answer was that the Shishitoren isn’t a place for scumbags. Togame then thought to himself that when the mind is lost, the limbs no longer function properly.

Wind Breaker episode 8 then began a flashback to Togame telling Choji Tomiyama about the scuffle with Bofurin. Togame said he thought this would trigger some kind of change, but instead he and Choji roped everyone into a fight with no justice.

Togame said that there’s no turning back nonetheless, because he can’t stop going down the path he set on the day Choji changed.

Togame began to realize where he went wrong as he and Sakura's fight continued (Image via CloverWorks)

Togame then looked at the faded Shishitoren emblem on the stage, prompting Sakura to ask him what he’s trying to do here.

He answered that he wanted to head to the mountains, confusing Sakura. He likewise called Togame’s claim that the Shishitoren isn’t for scumbags nonsense, asking him why he’s here if that is the case.

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Sakura follow this up by saying Togame is strong, but that he’s lame, and he’ll make Togame realize this when he wins their fight. Likewise, Togame would stop being lame in return and become an “awesome guy” Sakura would want to fight against. Togame called Sakura selfish, to which Sakura responded that’s what it means to put your will through a fight.

Sakura rushed at Togame as he said this, furthering that no matter who it is, he won’t avert his own eyes to or distort the truth of what he is. It started another flashback to the rainy day when Choji changed everything, seeing it play out as it had earlier. In the present, Togame ate a kick from Sakura before resting against the faded Shishitoren emblem and laughing.

Togame realizes where the Shishitoren went astray in Wind Breaker episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Togame say Sakura is good at pushing people’s buttons before landing a major punch on him.

Togame then reintroduced himself to Sakura, undoing his hair and removing his shoes in the process to symbolize a true change. Sakura likewise grew excited at this “new” opponent, resulting in a sequence where the two pummeled each other while exchanging blows.

It was revealed that the two were laughing as they fought, confusing the Shishitoren members in the crowd. Hayato Suo, Akihiko Nirei, Toma Hiragi, Hajime Umemiya, and even Kyotaro Sugishita were all impressed by Sakura’s character and strength. Choji, meanwhile, watched silently with his eyes almost glazed over from concentrating on the fight.

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Sakura question why he felt so comfortable fighting such a lame person, realizing that it’s because Togame called him by his name, which has never happened before.

Togame, meanwhile, thought that Sakura was having an irritating amount of fun, and revealed he was also getting better as they continued fighting. The pair charged at each other once more, each landing a devastating kick to the jaw on the other.

Suo and the others are impressed by Sakura's skills in Wind Breaker episode 8 (Image via CloverWorks)

The two laughed in the aftermath, with Togame saying he didn’t know fights felt this good, to which Sakura agreed. Togame then suggested they end the fight, to which Sakura agreed.

They charged at each other while calling the fight really fun. As the two swung at each other with punches, Togame remembered Sakura’s words throughout the fight, and realized that on the day Choji changed, he should’ve fought and faced him rather than averting his eyes.

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Togame say Sakura would get stronger in the future, asking him to never change and thanking him as his punch landed on Togame. As he collapsed, Togame thought that he finally got it now as he admitted defeat. The other Shishitoren members called it a mistake in disbelief, while Sakura refused to accept Togame giving up.

However, he was interrupted by Tomiyama, who went on stage, told Sakura they should fight some day, and began calling Umemiya up. Togame then tried telling Choji to call it off since there’s no justice here, and that they were and he was in the wrong.

Togame then went to touch Choji’s shoulder, but Choji hit him with a devastating kick instead, telling him to shut up, as he lost. That prompted Sakura to try and swing at Choji, prompting Umemiya to stop him.

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Umemiya say he was glad Sakura was able to have a conversation with Togame, before asking Togame to leave the rest up to him.

Togame asked Umemiya not to die while walking off stage, prompting Sakura to do the same. Sakura then questioned why Togame getting hit made him so angry, saying that he didn’t get what Umemiya meant despite clearly understanding.

Nirei then welcomed Sakura back with teary eyes, prompting Toma to interrupt and say the bit at the end was Togame’s way of putting things right. He then said Sakura did well even without that, while Umemiya asked Choji if he felt anything watching Sakura and Togame’s fight. Choji didn’t understand what he meant, prompting Umemiya to call it a shame as he prepared for their fight.

Wind Breaker episode 8 saw Choji confused on why it was a shame, but quickly gave up on understanding. He then said that it’s unfair that the Bofurin have so many strong people, saying that he can’t become free since everyone around him is so weak.

The other Shishitoren members then realized this is what Choji really thought of them, as Choji salivated at the idea of bringing Umemiya and Furin under his control, which will give him freedom.

Choji then rushed at Umemiya, demanding he hand over Furin. This started the pair’s fight, which was much more intense and fast-paced than any fight prior. Toma revealed this was due to Choji being the youngest Shishitoren leader in history, while Sakura realizes he would’ve been beaten if Umemiya didn’t stop him swinging at Choji.

The episode ended with Choji’s past being teased as Umemiya landed a devastating punch which Choji barely dodged.

Wind Breaker episode 8: In review

One of the best aspects of Wind Breaker episode 8 is how well it incorporates Umemiya’s idea that a fight is a conversation between the two fighting.

With this seemingly set to be a guiding principle of the series, Sakura and Togame’s fight shows just how well this idea can be implemented, and in an extremely engaging manner at that.

The installment also does a great job of redeeming Togame’s character in a way which doesn’t feel forced, even if there are some aspects of the execution which don’t make it feel fully earned.

Nevertheless, it’s an acceptable middle ground which shows promise for the rest of the series, especially considering this is only the first season.

Wind Breaker episode 8: In summation

With Choji and Umemiya’s fight beginning in the final moments of Wind Breaker episode 8, fans seem to be in store for the series’ best fight yet. Likewise, it seems Choji’s backstory will finally be revealed in the process, with its introduction being teased in the final scenes of episode 8.

