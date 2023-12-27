10 most satisfying punches in anime, ranked

Over the course of many decades, there have been several instances where the heroes end their battle against their enemies with some of the most devastating punches in anime history, thereby leaving their mark among fans. These punches often signifiy not only the end of a rivalry between the protagonists and the antagonists, but also the triump of good over evil.

From explosive clashes to defining moments of triumph, these series-defining punches in anime have left an indelible mark on viewers with their sheer impact, emotional resonance, and pivotal role in character development.

From Saitama's Serious Punch to Giorno Giovanna's 7-Page Muda: Ranking the top 10 most satisfying punches in anime

10) Luffy punches the Celestial Dragon (One Piece)

Luffy punches the Celestial Dragon (image via Toei Animation)

Due to possessing immense power and authority, the Celestial Dragons in One Piece deemed themselves "untouchable" by the common people. One of these Celestial Dragons, Saint Charlos, was depicted in the series as an extremely vile person who treated everyone with total disregard.

During the Straw Hat Pirates' visit to Sabaody Archipelago, they witnessed their friend Hatchan being harassed by Saint Charlos. Despite the warnings from his crewmates and others present at the scene, Monkey D. Luffy's sense of justice and loyalty prompted him to land a devastating blow on the Celestial Dragon, which made for an extremely sastisfying moment for fans.

9) Saitama's Serious Punch (One Punch Man)

Saitama's Serious Punch as seen in One Punch Man (image via Studio Madhouse)

While the name of the anime itself gives the viewers an idea of Saitama's powers, sometimes, his enemies would not go down with a single punch. While it is rarely required in most cases, Saitama's Serious Punch marks the end of the road for many.

As the name suggests, it's when Saitama takes things seriously and stops holding back. However, there have not been many instances where viewers got to see the full extent of Saitama's powers in the anime. This is because he is the strongest character in the whole series, who overwhelms his opponents with a single punch most of the times.

That said, his Serious Punches are always a satisfying sight to see, as the audience gets to witness the sheer destructive ability of his power that can leave an entire planet in shambles.

8) Naruto punches Neji (Naruto)

Naruto punching Neji was one of the most satisfying punches in anime(image via Studio Pierrot)

In one of the highlights of the renowned Chunin Exams arc of the classic Naruto series, Naruto Uzumaki faced off against Neji Hyuga. With Neji being considered a prodigy of the Hyuga clan, the odds were clearly against Naruto in this fight.

At this point in the story, Neji was resented by many fans due to his harsh treatment of Hinata Hyuga and natural disdain for others. This is why Naruto's victory against Neji was one of the most satisfying and standout moments of the Chunin Exams arc.

With the help of his sheer willpower and determination, Naruto managed to persevere till the end by strategically digging a hole into the ground and landing one of the most memorable punches in anime on his opponent.

7) Sadao Maou punches Lucifer (The Devil is a Part-Timer)

Sadao Maou punching Lucifer made for one of the most satisfying punches in anime (image via Studio White Fox)

In one of the most memorable moments in The Devil is a Part-Timer series, Sadao Maou, the Demon Lord Satan himself, delivered a powerful blow to Lucifer, his former general. This scene unfolded during a climactic confrontation, where past emotions and the stakes of the battle between the former comrades reached a boiling point.

After being pushed to his limits by Lucifer, Sadao Maou showcased a different side of himself, one that still possesses the strength and determination he once wielded as the Demon Lord. His punch to Lucifer was one that sent shockwaves throughout the entire city and is considered to be one of the best punches in anime history.

6) Kamogawa punches Anderson (Hajime no Ippo)

Kamogawa punching Anderson is one of the most exhilarating punches in anime (image via Studio Madhouse)

Being hailed as one of the greatest sports anime series ever created, Hajime no Ippo has a long list of fights that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats.

However, the one moment that stands on top of every fight is when Kamogawa delivered a devastating punch to Anderson and won the fight via KO. It is an exhilarating scene that perfectly captured the essence of determination and sheer willpower.

5) Yuji Itadori's last Black Flash on Mahito (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji Itadori vs Mahito featured some of the most satisfying punches in anime (image via MAPPA)

Mahito has proven to be a worthy adversary for Yuji Itadori. In season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Mahito killed Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki right in front of Itadori's eyes. Although seeing his comrades die in front of him temporarily shattered his resolve, he eventually fought back against the Cursed Spirit.

With some help from Aoi Todo, Itadori finally managed to put an end to Mahito's curse by landing a devastating Blach Flash on him, which destroyed his body and left him helpless in front of his arch-rival.

4) All Might vs Nomu (My Hero Academia)

All Might vs Nomu (image via Studio Bones)

Back in My Hero Academia season 1, All Might was revered as the strongest hero in the world. However, it wasn't until the latter half of the first season that viewers saw the No.1 Hero actually struggle in a fight. When Tomura Shigaraki invaded the U.S.J. along with his group of villains, things seemed bleak for the U.A High students.

Although All Might arrived just in the nick of time to save his students, he was pushed back by a High End Nomu, that was specifically designed to fight the hero. Eventually, All Might ended up defeating the creature by surpassing his limits and sending the Nomu flying with a punch that sent shockwaves throughout the fandom.

3) Giorno Giovanna's 7-Page Muda (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Golden Experience Requiem's 7-Page Muda on Diavolo is one of the best punches in anime (image via David Productions)

While the majority of the cast of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are more than qualified to be featured on this list, Giorno Giovanna's 7-Page Muda is the most memorable of all.

Giorno Giovanna's 7-Page Muda features a flurry of punches thrown at the enemy, that makes for a visually captivating action sequence anytime it is shown.

2) Gon's Jan-Ken-Gu on Neferpitou (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon's Jan-ken-Gu is one of the most satisfying punches in anime (image via Studio Madhouse)

Throughout the Hunter X Hunter series, Gon Freecss has been portrayed as a bright and cheerful young boy who never let negativity get to him. Seeing him consumed by rage, ready to sacrifice his life as a Hunter just to take out Neferpitou, was certainly a memorable moment for fans.

Towards the end of their one-sided fight, Gon delivered a devastating punch that quite literally smashed Pitou's head in. Although it turned out to be the last punch that Gon would ever throw in the series, fans certainly felt that it was a well-deserved one.

1) All Might's United States of Smash (My Hero Academia)

All Might's United States of Smash is one of the best punches in anime history (image via Studio Bones)

In the ultimate showdown between The Symbol of Peace and the personification of Evil, All Might faced off against his archrival, All For One. It is undoubtedly the best fight in My Hero Academia till date, as it featured the No.1 Hero giving it his all in order to put an end to his bitter rival once and for all. Their battle not only carried a ton of emotional weight, but also had the fate of the world at stake.

When the battle between the two behemoths reached its pinnacle, All Might gathered the last of his strength and delivered one final United States of Smash punch to All For One, putting an end to their long-drawn rivalry, at least for that moment.

Final thoughts

There's no doubt that the world of anime is known for its exhilarating fight sequences. All of the above listed punches in anime have left viewers in awe, all while showcasing pivotal moments in the protagonists' journeys, signifying their growth, determination and resolve.

Thus, it's also important to note that these punches in anime are not merely about the physical impact, but also the emotional weight and character growth they represent.