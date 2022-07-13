One Punch Man: Can Goku from Dragon Ball handle a Serious Punch from Saitama?

One of the most controversial topics for One Punch Man and Dragon Ball fans will always be the eternal comparison between the two main characters: Saitama and Goku. While both heroes are amazing in their own way, fans cannot help but want to prove that their favorite character is superior.

Goku has several years of defeating strong opponents and many transformations to back up his power, but the fan-favorite bald hero has proven time and again that his limitless potential deserves to be taken seriously; many of Saitama’s most powerful punches in One Punch Man could prove fatal for most Dragon Ball characters.

Taking this into consideration, the question of would Saitama’s Serious Punch obliterate Goku or would he be able to withstand its power can be asked.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains spoilers for both One Punch Man's manga.

Could Dragon Ball’s Goku survive One Punch Man's Saitama's devastating punch?

Why are Saitama’s Serious Punches so powerful?

Saitama's power is still growing (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Saitama has proven a few times that no matter how powerful he may seem at times, he can still grow stronger. This is thanks to the training he did before becoming a hero. It was so rigorous and strenuous on his own body that he was able to break his limiters.

Inside the One Punch Man universe, limiters are considered the peak of a person’s power. No matter how much they train, if they have already reached their limit, they will not get stronger. However, since Saitama does not have them anymore, he can continue to grow stronger.

Facts and Fiction Studios @FactsandF



Beerus and Goku shook the universe. Both are grand feats, but we shouldn't take what Saitama and Garou did for granted. @ICHIGOtheKakuja Sure. But let's not forget that Garou and Saitama's combined punch OBLITERATED actual STARS.Beerus and Goku shook the universe. Both are grand feats, but we shouldn't take what Saitama and Garou did for granted. @ICHIGOtheKakuja Sure. But let's not forget that Garou and Saitama's combined punch OBLITERATED actual STARS.Beerus and Goku shook the universe. Both are grand feats, but we shouldn't take what Saitama and Garou did for granted. https://t.co/kDpgFIF3lw

As of right now, it appears his Serious Punches are able to obliterate entire solar systems. The clash between his and Garou’s Serious Punches was enough to create a vacuum in space. This means that his power level is already at a point that is incomprehensible to most humans.

Without any limits to how much his power can grow, no one can predict just how strong the favorite baldy will become in the future. Still, does this mean Saitama would be able to destroy Dragon Ball’s Goku with a single punch?

Will Goku survive this powerful attack?

Goku may be strong, but he can still take damage (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

During Dragon Ball’s history, fans have seen Goku survive several attacks that would have annihilated some of anime’s most powerful characters. Unlike Saitama, whose series is fairly recent, Goku has had decades to train and raise his power and endurance.

One of his most iconic feats of resilience came in his fight against Beerus, a being whose punches could threaten the existence of the entire universe. Many fans have argued that this is because of his Hakai energy, but during his fight with the Saiyan, Beerus does not appear to have used this energy at all.

Goku's fight against Beerus could indicate that he would be able to survive a Serious Punch from Saitama. However, fans still need to take into account the fact that Beerus was not fighting at full power at the time.

In a similar manner, Saitama normally holds back his strength against most enemies, knowing he would be able to kill most of them with a single punch. Nevertheless, as per the official translation of One Punch Man Chapter 167, it appears he does not wish to hold back anymore.

It was previously mentioned that Saitama’s power was enough to destroy a stars, leaving a wide hole in space. Nonetheless, he did not achieve this feat alone, as this massive explosion of power was only possible with the combined efforts of Saitama and Garou.

This level of power from Saitama in the last chapter of the manga appears to be his limit as of right now, though it might increase in the future. If this is the case, Goku will most likely be able to survive a Serious Punch with no issues since fans have seen Goku get hit with attacks that are more powerful than this one during Dragon Ball.

Saitama's Serious Punch would still severely hurt the Siayan (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

He would obviously take a massive amount of damage, but unlike Saitama’s previous opponents, Goku would not die and instead would become more excited to fight him. It needs to be said that this hypothesis considers Goku to be in his Super Saiyan God form at the minimum. Any other transformation would no doubt result in an instantaneous death for the Saiyan.

Given that both characters have limitless potential, it is impossible for fans to obtain an official answer as to how this would go down. Still, using the information available at the moment, it can be concluded that Dragon Ball’s Goku would survive a Serious Punch and give Saitama the fight of his life.

Final thoughts

Saitama still has a lot of potential inside of him (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

Pitting these two characters against each other has caused controversies for as long as One Punch Man has been a part of manga/anime world. Saitama is undoubtedly one of the most powerful characters ever, gaining power comparable to or above most Dragon Ball characters in only a couple of years.

His power and accomplishments are nothing to laugh at, but this does not mean he does not have a long way to go as a fighter. His potential is limitless, there is no doubt about this, but this does not mean his strength is immediately limitless as well.

Going by the facts offered by the last chapter, it can be argued that Goku has fought against opponents with equal or more strength than Saitama’s in Dragon Ball’s history. So a single Serious Punch from the bald hero would not be enough to destroy him as of yet. Though Saitama’s Serious Punch can create vacuums in space, it is still weaker than the attacks of someone like Dragon Ball’s Beerus, who can put the entire universe into jeopardy.

Even if Saitama is not able to kill Goku with a single punch, they are both powerful characters that deserve the full respect of their fans for their accomplishments inside their individual universes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far