Wind Breaker episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wind Breaker episode 6 is set to release on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 12:26AM JST according to the series’ official website.

With two of the five total fights in the Shishitoren versus Bofurin matchup already concluded, fans are expecting Toma Hiragi’s fight with his apparent old friend to be next up.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Wind Breaker episode 6 leaks early in any capacity or degree prior to the aforementioned official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to confirmed information from the series’ Japanese website.

Read on for all available release information for Wind Breaker episode 6, as well as speculations on what to expect from the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 6 release date and time

After a shocking first two rounds, fans are anxious to see what Wind Breaker episode 6 has in store for them (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:26AM JST on Friday, May 10, 2024.

For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8:26AM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11:26AM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 British Summer Time 4:26PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5:26PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:56PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11:26PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12:26AM, Friday, May 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:56AM, Friday, May 10, 2024

Wind Breaker episode 6 where to watch

The Shishitoren are likely to secure their first win in Wind Breaker episode 6 (Image via CloverWorks)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll after the episode airs in Japan, with the streaming service having already confirmed this in their Spring 2024 lineup news.

Apart from the original Japanese language, Crunchyroll will also be streaming dubbed versions in the English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German languages.

Wind Breaker episode 5 recap

Wind Breaker episode 5 began with Choji Tomiyama, Jo Togame, and the other Shishitoren fighters leading Haruka Sakura and co to their hideout.

Formerly a theater called the Orion, it’s now called the “ORI” by the Shishitoren, meaning cage. Likewise, inside was the rest of the Shishitoren gang, rowdy enough to mimic animals trapped in a cage. The fight began with Kyotaro Sugishita going first against someone named Arima.

Arima started by calling out to Umemiya in order to trick Sugishita into looking away, then hitting him with a punch square in his face. However, Sugishita was unfazed, grabbing Arima’s arm and telling him to use an honorific with Umemiya before slamming him into the ground.

With the fight over already, Jo Togame was shown to be visibly annoyed by this loss (which Umemiya noticed), while Tomiyama was excited about seeing such a strong fighter in Sugishita.

Hayato Suo then fought against Arima’s close friend Kanuma next. Kanuma made the first move, but couldn’t land a hit on Suo and even seemingly was stumbling over himself.

As the fight progressed, it was revealed that not even Suo’s allies knew much about him, but it was clear that he was trained in some sort of martial art. The episode ended with Suo humiliating Kanuma to the point of Jo Togame declaring the fight over and kicking him out of the gang.

Wind Breaker episode 6 what to expect (speculative)

With Umemiya versus Tomiyama already confirmed as the final fight, Wind Breaker episode 6 will likely see Toma Hiragi fight against his apparent childhood friend Kota Sako next. This would save Sakura versus Togame for the penultimate bout, which is fitting since Togame is the second-in-command of the Shishitoren.

However, episode 6 is unlikely to see Sakura versus Togame start, instead spending its full time on Toma versus Sako. This will likely lead to additional backstory on both with a focus on Toma, and is also likely to lead to the Bofurin’s first loss in the fight.

This would also setup Sakura to avenge his senior in the fight against Togame, making it further likely that episode 6 focuses exclusively on Toma’s likely losing effort.

