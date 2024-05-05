Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 — Taiyo's new mission turns into a date with Mutusmi

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5, Interrogation/Date, was released on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 5 PM JST on MBS, TBS and other channels in Japan. The episode revealed the identity of the mysterious person from the previous installment and saw him interrogate Taiyo.

Aside from that, the episode explored Taiyo Asano on a new mission, which turned into a date with Mutsumi Yozakura. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 was the perfect blend of action, drama, and comedy. Although the episode didn't linearly cover the source material, the pacing was excellent.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 highlights: Seiji Hotokeyama arrests Taiyo and interrogates him

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 kicks off with Taiyo Asano walking along the sidewalk in the evening, conversing with Mutsumi via phone. Suddenly, a man appears before him, who introduces himself as Seiji Hotokeyama, a police officer from the Koizumi Precinct.

He takes Taiyo to the police station and interrogates him about his latest exploits. The protagonist is confused because he knows that the Yozakura family's activities get covered up. Nevertheless, when Seiji asks Taiyo whether he is connected to an organization, he refuses to answer.

As such, Taiyo presses him further, threatening him that he will just ask his friends if he doesn't answer his questions. However, the protagonist firmly states that he will not sell out his friends. Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5, Seiji pulls his hammer and swings it at Taiyo, who dodges the attack.

Kyoichiro and Seiji meet Taiyo in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 (Image via Silver Link)

The hammer's impact on the wall breaks it down, and Taiyo notices his brother-in-law, Kyoichiro on the other side. The ace spy then reveals to the boy that Seiji Hotokeyama is an accomplice of the Yozakura family.

According to Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5, Seiji was Kyoichiro's classmate in junior school. In exchange for helping him with his police investigations, Seiji covers up the Yozakura family's activities.

Moreover, the episode reveals the whole affair was a mini-test for Taiyo Asano, which he passed with flying colors since he didn't sell out anyone's name.

Taiyo awakens a new "superhuman" ability in the class

Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 time-skips to a day and shows Taiyo attending Kyoichiro's class at school. He appears fatigued due to his relentless training and hectic schedule as a spy.

Kyoichiro reveals he has come to take the class since the usual homeroom teacher is on leave. However, as soon as the class begins, Taiyo dozes off. Kyoichiro notices it and hurls a chalk at him, which he evades with quick reflexes.

Following that, Kyoichiro begins to chat with Taiyo by pressing the chalk on the blackboard in the form of morse code. He tells the boy that a spy must learn to control their own sleeping patterns and achieve a "half-awakened" state.

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Mutsumi Yozakura, who knows Morse code, joins the conversation and admonishes her elder brother. Suddenly, Kyoichiro breaks a sleeping gas in the class, which puts everyone to sleep, except Mutsumi, who uses a gas mask. He wants to see whether Taiyo can evade his blow (chalk-throw) even while sleeping.

Interestingly, the boy moves in his sleep to dodge the attack. Kyoichiro acknowledges that Taiyo has reached the half-awake state.

Seeing Taiyo's state, Mutsumi scolds his brother for making his fiance less and less human. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 also reveals that Taiyo's new state has left him with an odd habit of sleepwalking.

Seiji assigns Taiyo a new mission

In the second segment of the episode, Taiyo Asano reads a spy-dating manual, where he finds out that there's a high divorce rate among the spy couples, mainly because they don't have enough time for each other. As such, he plans to ask Mutsumi on a date.

However, he gets a call from Seiji, who assigns him a new mission. According to the mission's context, Taiyo has to secure illicit guns from a male and a female at an amusement park in Tashimaen. The protagonist notices several couples at the park, so his job is to identify the suspected ones.

Mutsumi comes to the park to help Taiyo (Image via Silver Link)

Suddenly, Mutsumi appears before him. The girl says she has come to help him out. As far as her security is concerned, she can defend herself. Moreover, she also has Taiyo with her, so she doesn't mind it.

Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5, Mutsumi and Taiyo scout for the suspicious-looking couples but all of them end up being normal ones. Interestingly, Taiyo realizes that the mission has become the perfect opportunity for a date with Mutusmi.

Thus, while looking for his target, he purchases a rose to gift Mutusmi. At that moment, he notices a normal-looking couple fighting among themselves, who turn out to be the target Taiyo is after. He swiftly disarms them and calls Seiji.

Taiyo gives Mutsumi the rose (Image via Silver Link)

Later, the episode shows Taiyo and Mutsumi continuing their date on a Ferris Wheel. The boy takes out the rose he purchased for his fiance and gives it to her, even though it's ruined.

However, Mutsumi is overwhelmed and expresses her heartfelt gratitude. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 5 ends on a happy note with Taiyo and Mutsumi finally having a moment only for themselves.

