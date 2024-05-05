One Piece episode 1103: Kaku’s attack awakens Zoro while Bonney chases Vegapunk and nearly uncovers Kuma’s truth

One Piece episode 1103, titled Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish!, was released on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Following the rematch between Luffy and Lucci that occurred earlier in the Egghead arc, where Luffy managed to knock Lucci out, it is now time for another rematch - Zoro vs Kaku.

In their previous encounter in the Enies Lobby Arc, Zoro had a tough time defeating Kaku. However, Zoro has since become significantly stronger and more skilled. This latest episode features several key characters in the One Piece world making a move.

In contrast, the previous episode was primarily focused on Egghead Island and revolved around Vegapunk, who was being hunted by both the CP0 and Bonney. Both wanted Vegapunk eliminated - the CP0 because of his research into the Void Century, and Bonney because he transformed her father into a cyborg.

One Piece episode 1103 shows Vegapunk's lab contains a chamber connected to Kuma

Kaku is astonished

Zoro as seen in One Piece episode 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1103, Kaku excitedly advances towards the Thousand Sunny with the intention of destroying it in a single strike. He launches his Tempest Kick Sky Slicer at the ship, but the attack is deflected. The one responsible for this is Zoro, who had been napping on the ship.

He woke up just in time to neutralize the attack with a swift stroke of his sword. Clearly annoyed, he wants to know who disturbed his sleep. Kaku is surprised to see the swordsman, but they both ready themselves for a battle without wasting any time.

Inside the lab

The Straw Hats inside Vegapunk's lab as seen in One Piece episode 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1103 then shits focus to Vegapunk’s lab, where Pythagorus is seen reactivating the frontier dome. However, with the CP0 having successfully infiltrated, and now setting their sights on the Thousand Sunny, he deems it appropriate to support the Straw Hats.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Chopper, and Jimbei meet up with the rest of their crew. Most of them are prepared to leave the island at once, with the obvious exception of the captain. Luffy then asks if anyone has seen Bonney, who is on a mission to kill Vegapunk. The crew also comes to the realization that Vegapunk has also been missing.

Bonney goes after Vegapunk

Bonney finds a paw-bubble in One Piece episode 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1103 shows Bonney chasing Vegapunk with a pipe. She refuses to hear him out, especially after he confesses that he cannot bring Kuma back to normal. They then find themselves in a room where Vegapunk tumbles down a staircase. Bonney also falls down and transforms into a child in the process. Seeing she is hurt, Vegapunk goes to help her, only to have Bonney transform him into a child.

Bonney then demands to know why Vegapunk took away Kuma's humanity. Vegapunk hesitates, stating that hearing the truth would be painful and that he had made a promise to Kuma. He only reveals that it was Kuma's decision.

Bonney, however, remains skeptical. Before she can probe further, she discovers a door marked with Kuma's paw print and goes inside, where she discovers a giant paw-shaped bubble.

Elsewhere in the world of One Piece

Garp as seen in One Piece episode 1103 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1103 also shows Kuma at the Red Port, climbing the Red Line. The onlookers are taken aback and wonder whether he would reach the top. In the meantime, the Navy soldiers continue to fire at him.

In another part of the New World, the Kid pirates come across a massive fish, followed by an island. Killer asks his captain if they should port at the island. Kid is excited to make landfall when he finds out that this island is Elbaph, the home of the Giants.

The episode comes to an end with Garp arriving at the Naval HQ G-14 to collect Helmeppo. They are to embark on a mission to the Pirate Island of Beehive to save Koby.

One Piece episode 1102 recap

Vegapunk as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Kuma was shown arriving at the Red Line. In the meantime, Vegapunk revealed to Sanji's group that the World Government was after him. The Government would suffer a major setback if he died, but they would rather take the chance than have him turn against them. However, the World Government was not the only one, as Bonney was also shown to be eager to take his life.

On Egghead Island, Vegapunk had one ally, at least, to help stop the CP0. When he reached out to them, they responded favorably to his request. Meanwhile, the frontier dome of Vegapunk’s lab deactivated, allowing the CP0 members to reach the Labophase. When they found Thousand Sunny, they were ready to destroy it

The episode also showed Kizaru learning about the Straw Hats' alliance with Vegapunk as his fleet approached Egghead. He was confident the Straw Hats would not be able to escape.

