Zoro's 10 best fights in One Piece, ranked

One of One Piece’s most popular and beloved characters is Roronoa Zoro, the vice-captain and swordsman of the Straw Hat Pirates. Fans love him for many reasons, from pure character design to the role he fills as the Straw Hat’s wise older brother throughout One Piece.

Another major part of Zoro’s appeal to One Piece fans is his fights throughout the series. Not all of them are jaw-dropping, but he’s certainly been in quite a few that fit that description.

Here are Zoro’s ten best fights in One Piece, ranked.

New World encounters dominate Zoro’s best fights in One Piece

10) Zoro vs. Sham and Buchi

One of Zoro’s earliest fights in One Piece, Sham and Buchi versus Zoro, is great because he’s at a disadvantage throughout nearly the entire fight. A two versus one is already an uphill battle and having his swords stolen and opponents hypnotized into monstrous strength isn’t helpful either. Although early on, the fight was undoubtedly one of Zoro’s ten best.

9) Zoro vs. Ohm

Zoro’s fight against Ohm in One Piece’s Skypiea arc is his first encounter with Observation Haki, forcing him to think craftily to win. Eventually, he’s able to trick Ohm into giving away his position, attacking him incredibly quickly before his Haki can be of any help. While not the most exciting, it’s no doubt one of his top ten fights.

8) Zoro vs. Hyouzou

While One Piece’s Fishman Island arc was somewhat of a letdown, the fights within the arc at least allowed the Straw Hats to show off their post-time-skip power. Such is the case with Zoro versus Hyouzou, the latter of which is no match for the former. Although quick with not a lot of suspense, seeing the swordsman’s new techniques make this fight enjoyable.

7) Zoro vs. T Bone

Although incredibly quick, this fight has a great build and emotions in its short lifespan. Zoro’s energy and determination are palpable in the scene, giving the Marine Captain a fair warning to get out of his way. The latter refuses, prompting the Straw Hat swordsmen to rush and defeat him in a single, fluent motion.

6) Zoro vs. Mihawk

The Zoro versus Mihawk fight, despite ending in a loss for the Straw Hat, is one of the most beloved in the entire series. The latter’s quick victory over the former proves just how large the gap to Zoro’s goal is, making fans excited for the future of the series. The fight is also incredibly visually and thematically pleasing, even with an unfortunate outcome.

5) Zoro vs. Daz Bones

Fighting Daz Bones gives Zoro his first major powerup in the story, with him finally being able to cut through steel. It also gives fans the first sense of him being a fully trained swordsman outside of his backstory, with him having a flashback of his instructor during the fight. The fight is one of Alabasta’s most memorable and One Piece’s most enjoyable for Zoro.

4) Zoro vs. Ryuma

Serving as Zoro’s main fight in Thriller Bark, the Ryuma fight gave him the chance to test his mettle versus a bonafide, Wano trained samurai. It also results in him receiving the legendary Shisui from his opponent, which eventually allows him to get Enma, the strongest sword he’s ever had. Both enjoyable and impactful, the Ryuma fight is undoubtedly in the top five.

3) Zoro vs. Pica

The main drawback of this fight is the length of issues and episodes over which it takes, but it is still the top three for Zoro. Pica’s method of combat is diametric to his, which infuriates him as the fight progresses. Eventually, in a stunning sequence, he chops his opponent’s giant golem into many pieces in midair, forcing Pica to come out and face him directly.

2) Zoro vs. Kaku

Serving as Zoro’s main contribution to the effort of retrieving Nico Robin, he faces Kaku with all his might and power in an effort to rescue his friend. Like Luffy, Sanji, and Chopper, he also displays a new power during his fight in the Enies Lobby arc, in the form of Asura. The ending sequence is amazing, as is the pacing, choreography, and animation throughout the entire fight.

WARNING: FINAL ENTRY CONTAINS ONE PIECE MANGA SPOILERS

1) Zoro vs. King

King as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Serving as Zoro’s main fight in One Piece’s currently releasing Wano arc, his battle versus King is absolutely awe-inspiring. He finds himself on the ropes for the majority of the battle until finally awakening his standard and Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. This reveal, combined with the finale of the fight, is an incredible payoff and one of the most rewarding Wano moments thus far.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

