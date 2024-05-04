One Piece islands often stir discussions within the fandom due to their significance in the series and author Eiichiro Oda's creative prowess in introducing new and exciting concepts. The islands serve as pivotal elements within the storyline, prompting anticipation among fans regarding the direction of future arcs.

Recent developments suggest that the Egghead arc in One Piece may be nearing its conclusion in the manga, leading many fans to speculate where the Straw Hats are heading. Some significant One Piece islands could be the next destination, while others are no-gos from the beginning of the discussion.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

4 One Piece islands that could be the next destination for the Straw Hats

1) Elbaf

One of the most prominent One Piece islands fans are looking forward to (Image via Toei Animation)

When it comes to possible One Piece islands for the next arc, Elbaf is by far the most likely scenario. This island has been hinted at since the Little Garden storyline back in the early days of the Grand Line, so it would make a lot of sense for the Straw Hats to go there in the upcoming storyline.

That is further cemented by the fact that the Little Garden Giants that Luffy and the others met over there have arrived to help them at Egghead and are familiar with the history of Nika. While these indicators suggest Eiichiro Oda's inclination towards Elbaf, fans still have to wait and see if that is going to be the case.

2) Lodestar

One of those One Piece islands where Luffy and Shanks could meet (Image via Toei Animation)

Lodestar stands out among the One Piece islands for its unparalleled anticipation, largely due to its portrayal as the ultimate destination at the end of the Grand Line. As the final stop for most pirates, it serves as the path to Laugh Tales, where the legendary One Piece treasure lies.

There is the possibility that the Straw Hats could go there now, especially considering how the series has been hinting more and more at the fact that they are going to have to reach the treasure at some point. Furthermore, Shanks, being a former member of Gol D. Roger's crew, knows the path to Lodestar, so that could be the place where he reunites with Luffy.

3) Mary Geoise

Perhaps not one of those One Piece islands but still very important (Image via Toei Animation)

While the land of the World Government may not rank among the One Piece islands due to its structure, it would make a lot of sense as a possible destination. This is further emphasized by the fact that there are some theories in the fandom that the Elders of the Gorosei could kidnap Luffy at the end of the current Egghead arc.

The idea of the Straw Hats losing their captain and having to invade this territory that is sacred to the elite of the World Government to rescue him would be something very special to watch or read. Furthermore, it would make sense for the main cast to be in the land of the World Government at least once in the story.

4) Laught Tale

The ultimate destination among One Piece islands (Image via Toei Animation)

Laugh Tale is the final destination and the one among the One Piece islands that fans are looking forward to seeing the most. It makes a lot of sense because the legendary treasure is there, and it has taken over a thousand chapters of mystery and hype to see what it truly is.

It would be very soon to see Laugh Tale in the coming arc, but it wouldn't be surprising to see it either. If Oda wants to wrap up the story fully, it would make sense to head to that island in the near future.

4 One Piece islands that are not going to be the next destination for the Straw Hats

1) Wano

One of those One Piece islands they are probably not coming back to (Image via Toei Animation)

Many fans have wondered if there will ever be a moment for the Straw Hats to return to Wano in the near future because of the island's value within the series' lore and the connections they made. Additionally, Eiichiro Oda recently introduced a new short story in the manga focusing on Yamato and her adventures in Wano.

However, the introduction of this short story starring Kaido's daughter suggests that the Straw Hats may not return to Wano any time soon since the author is simply giving Yamato her own adventure. Furthermore, considering how long that arc was, it would be an unwise decision by Oda to continue giving it that much focus.

2) Fishman Island

An island that is strongly connected to the lore of the series (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that this is one of the important One Piece islands at the moment because of the Noah boat and the prophecy that Luffy is going to destroy this land. As the series unfolds, this narrative thread only becomes more intriguing. However, there is very little chance that the Straw Hats are going back there.

Considering how the story has been progressing, there is a very good chance that the events involving the destruction of the island or the use of the Noah boat are going to happen without the Straw Hats being there. It is going to be very important for the story, but it is borderline impossible for the main characters to go back there.

3) Alabasta

One of the most known One Piece islands (Image via Toei Animation)

Alabasta is one of the most iconic One Piece islands, primarily due to the acclaim surrounding its arc. Therefore, when Vivi came back into the story, many fans were very happy to see her back. In that regard, she has been connected to some major plot points because she is a confirmed member of the D Clan, and it seems that Imu, the World Government leader, has some interest in her.

However, there is a much greater chance for Vivi to be involved with the Straw Hats in the coming arcs than Alabasta. Vivi has already moved from her kingdom to get involved in other situations, so this confirms that Alabasta is not going to be a destination for the Straw Hats any time soon.

4) Whole Cake

Another arc that is connected now because of a former ally (Image via Toei Animation)

Whole Cake has a very similar situation to Alabasta in the sense that it is one of those One Piece islands that has a former ally of the Straw Hats getting involved in the story once again. Pudding was kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates since she can read the Poneglyph, which is something that can lead Sanji and the rest of the Straw Hats to rescue her.

However, that doesn't mean that they are going to make a return to Whole Cake. So, there could be a way for some Whole Cake arc characters to make a comeback, but not for the island itself.

Final thoughts

While many One Piece islands could be relevant in the series moving forward, the ones mentioned are some of the most prominent and deserving of attention.

