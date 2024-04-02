One Piece's most enigmatic enemy doesn't want Vivi Nefertari to realize her potential

In the world of One Piece, very few characters are as enigmatic as Imu, the leader of the World Government. There have been a lot of speculations regarding who Imu is and what his motivations are, but there is now a new theory that suggests one of his plans could involve an ally of the Straw Hat crew, Vivi D. Nefertari.

The princess of Alabasta was not only a valuable friend to Luffy and the rest of the crew during the early days of the Grand Line portion of One Piece, but her family is also connected to the construction of the World Government centuries ago, although they rejected becoming a part of the Celestial Dragons.

It could be that Imu, a centuries-old being, could have been attracted to Queen Lily, Vivi's ancestor, and now wants the princess of Alabasta for unknown reasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

A One Piece theory suggests that Imu could want Vivi for more reasons than one

The theory begins by explaining that Imu is a male because he is referred to as Imu-sei in chapter 1086 of the manga and not Imu-gu as Charlos' sister, Shalria. Furthermore, there was the scene of Imu stabbing the photos of Marshall D. Teach, Shirahoshi, and Luffy, while Vivi's remained intact. Moreover, the leader of the World Government has stated a couple of times that he wants her, instead of ordering to kill her.

The theory also analyzes the flowers in Imu's room, which are lilies and may be connected to Queen Lily, Vivi's ancestor from centuries ago. Lilies are also representative of love and mourning, which adds to the possible theory that perhaps Imu loved Queen Lily centuries ago and now wants to have Vivi, although it could be argued that the reasons transcend mere romantic attraction when considering that the Alabasta princess is also part of the D. Clan.

The theory goes on and points out that several of the covers of the manga featuring Vivi, after the events of the Alabasta arc, show her going through what is referred to as "marriage training," with her father, King Cobra, telling her to consider getting married soon.

The fact that author Eiichiro Oda has been hinting at Vivi getting married could not be a coincidence when considering the foreshadowing that has potentially been established with Imu thus far.

Imu and Vivi's role in the story moving forward

Imu as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The final villain of the series has not been confirmed thus far, but it is fair to suggest that Imu is the most likely candidate. He has been the leader of the World Government for what seems to be centuries, and seems to be the source of a lot of tragic events that have taken place in the story throughout the years, which is why it is likely that he is going to be the final villain.

Furthermore, it is going to be interesting to see the role Vivi plays in the story moving forward, especially considering that her character was brought back to the forefront after hundreds of manga chapters and was revealed to be a member of the D. Clan. Therefore, it is not out of the realm of possibility that she is going to be a major player in the final arc, even if it's through just political influences.

Final thoughts

Imu could potentially be interested in Vivi Nefertari in One Piece, according to this theory, and this could fit with the theme of lilies in his room, as the latter might be a reference to Vivi's ancestor, Queen Lily. However, this is mere fan speculation at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt.

