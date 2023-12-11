One of the two Queens of One Piece is set to become the Straw Hat Pirates' final member

One Piece is a series that is known for how long it is, mainly, but also because of the incredible amount of theories fans have come up with over the years. While the results have been hit and miss, they show the kind of world author Eiichiro Oda has created. Now the theories have proven who could be Luffy's next crew member.

Most One Piece fans have been theorizing for years that the Straw Hats Pirates would have a new member. This is because Luffy said he wanted ten members and has nine at the moment. There are several fitting candidates for the position. However, a recent theory suggests that the new member could be down to one of the two queens who have a long history with the Straw Hats: Vivi Nerfertari and Boa Hancock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

Explaining why one of Vivi or Hancock could join the Straw Hats according to a One Piece theory

Boa Hancock and Vivi Nefertari (Image via Toei Animation).

Boa Hancock and Vivi Nefertari are the queens of Amazon Lily and Alabasta, respectively, and they have built significant bonds with the main One Piece crew, particularly with Luffy. Considering that the long-standing theory of the Straw Hats getting a new member is still active, several valid reasons could justify why one of them could join this crew in the manga.

Focusing on Vivi, her character had long been missing since the Alabasta arc ended before the time skip. However, she returned to the forefront with the Reverie flashback. It turns out that Vivi's great grand aunt, Nefertari D. Lily, was the one who rejected becoming a Celestial Dragon in the Void Century. She was also the one who scattered the Poneglyps across the world, which was confirmed by Imu.

The series revealed that Vivi is also a "D", which Eiichiro Oda probably didn't add simply for doing so. She is now in Morgan's ship which is heading to Egghead, where the Straw Hats are, thus making the reunion quite possible.

There is also the fact that Vivi already traveled with them before reaching Alabasta and considered leaving her country to join them in their adventures. This could be an element of things reaching full circle, especially because the audience is already familiar with Vivi and has a connection with her.

The only downside of this theory is that Vivi doesn't have the strength to keep up with this version of the Straw Hats, she was already quite left behind back in Alabasta. There are theories that she could get Kuma's Devil Fruit but there is no certainty of that and no information of her training in the last two years.

However, the counterargument to this is that she is not going to fight and is going to be the Straw Hats' political representative, which is also important in One Piece.

The argument for Boa Hancock

Boa Hancock is often treated by One Piece fans as mere fanservice but her love for Luffy, which is often viewed as comedic, has proven to be quite strong. She was willing to risk her Warlord status and her own safety to help Luffy save his brother Ace. This shows a kind of honest devotion and care for the Straw Hats captain that goes beyond mere comedy.

There is also the contrast and theme with Gloriosa, the former Amazon Lily queen. While she joined the Rocks Pirates when she was younger, Hancock could do likewise, but with the Straw Hats. Fans also need to remember what Blackbeard did to her in recent chapters, thus validating even more that she would have a reason to join the crew beyond love for Luffy.

Also, while compared to most of the Straw Hats, Hancock is fairly strong. She may have fallen a bit behind when compared to the heavy hitters of the One Piece manga. However, her Devil Fruit is very powerful in most scenarios and there is a solid argument to be made that she is stronger than Chopper, Brook, Franky, Nami, and Usopp.

Final thoughts

There is a good possibility that another person is going to join the Straw Hats before the One Piece series ends. It is also probably going to be someone the fans are already familiar with because of time reasons. In that regard, both Hancock and Vivi have strong arguments to join the crew.