One Piece chapter 1072: How the Rocks Pirates might be connected to MADS

One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers have been released steadily throughout the week, bringing with them exciting and intriguing new developments and information. Some of it is centered around CP0’s Stussy, who not only has her Devil Fruit revealed, but is also seemingly a traitor to CP0 and an ally to Dr. Vegapunk.

Stussy’s origins, as revealed in One Piece chapter 1072, are undoubtedly the most intriguing aspect of her character as discussed in the issue. While many suspected her to be the fifth member of the MADS group, it was actually revealed that she’s a clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy, a former member of the Rocks Pirates.

However, there could still be a hidden connection between the Rocks Pirates and MADS which, in a way, paints Stussy as that fifth MADS member.

One Piece chapter 1072 may be setting up Buckingham Stussy as member of both Rocks Pirates and MADS

How the Rocks Pirates and MADS may be related, explained

The opening lines of One Piece chapter 1072 spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk monologuing about an unknown woman. He says that even if “the world doesn’t accept it,” he views “her” as a “real human,” later referencing this mysterious woman as “this experiment.”

By the end of the issue, it’s incredibly clear that he’s referencing to Stussy as the CP0 agent, who is a clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy of the Rocks Pirates. While this excited and intrigued fans, it also came with a trace of disappointment for its apparent disconfirmation of the fan theory which marked her as the fifth member of MADS.

However, One Piece chapter 1072 may be revealing that, in a way, CP0’s Stussy is the fifth member of MADS. Given Dr. Vegapunk’s monolog as described above, it raises the question of how the good doctor was able to get close enough to Miss Buckingham Stussy to get enough DNA to clone her from. Additionally, it’s unlikely that the entire process would have been done without her knowing.

Furthermore, Dr. Vegapunk seems to have a sentimental attachment to Stussy the clone based on his monolog. He specifically says that he views her as a “real human,” and implies that he’ll be by her side and support her even if the whole world is against her. Such an attachment suggests that he was incredibly friendly with the original Miss Buckingham Stussy.

Assuming Dr. Vegapunk was never a pirate, which does seem to be the case, then the only way he could’ve been so closely associated with Miss Buckingham Stussy is through MADS. This would make her the mysterious fifth member and explain exactly how Dr. Vegapunk created CP0’s Stussy, the clone of Miss Buckingham, as well as why he cares so much about her.

In summation

Likewise, this would mean that CP0’s Stussy is indeed the fifth member of the MADS outlaw science group, from a certain perspective. Genetically speaking, she would be the exact match of Miss Buckingham Stussy, the actual fifth member of MADS. While this may not be a satisfactory conclusion to the fan-favorite fan-theory for some, One Piece chapter 1072’s reveal at least lets fans down in the best way possible.

