Luffy's dream and the One Piece's true purpose are one and the same

What happens at the end of One Piece has been a topic of intense speculation among fans for decades. Based on available information, fans have come up with various odd theories about the true nature of the coveted One Piece.

Thankfully, Oda has assured his readers that this elusive treasure is not something disappointing, such as the power of friendship or the journey itself, but an actual object. While many writers struggle with ending a story, Oda has his goal set, having already planned what the manga's closing panels would look like.

On that note, how the story will end has its own set of theories, including the Straw Hats having a drink with everyone or traveling to the moon. The fact that Luffy has a seemingly ridiculous goal besides becoming a Pirate King, but one that might require him to become a Pirate King first to achieve, implies that something grand is indeed waiting at the end for the readers.

One theory in particular, which suggests that this dream and the treasure are related, seems to be gaining traction.

Is there an epic party waiting at the end of One Piece?

Luffy sharing his dream with his crewmates in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

The One Piece fan theory by X user @joydboytv revolves around Luffy's ultimate dream and its connection to the One Piece treasure that is supposed to be located at Laugh Tale. The theory suggests that Luffy and Roger have both shared a common aspiration, which, while seemingly naive, has the power to leave its listeners utterly bewildered and amazed. It is claimed that both of them have wanted to host a party that includes everyone in the world.

If one were to indeed believe that Luffy wants to throw the biggest party conceivable, then the question arises: how can Luffy possibly invite every individual in the world to this party? In the manga, it was suggested that he must become the Pirate King for his dream to become a reality. Upon becoming Pirate King, Luffy would possess a title grand enough to assemble a large crowd for this party.

However, the world of One Piece is filled with individuals who despise pirates. Even if Luffy becomes Pirate King, it is unlikely that they would set aside their differences just to attend his party, but it would increase the chances.

Luffy seen partying with the Heart Pirates and Mink Tribe in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

So, how could Luffy's dream come true? According to the theory, the answer lies in the One Piece treasure. This treasure has the potential to unite the world, resolve conflicts among groups, and establish a venue where everyone can gather and celebrate.

A particular moment from the manga that stands out is when Luffy rings the bell on Shandora to affirm the existence of the City of Gold, uniting people. The treasure could have a similar effect. As per the theory, the treasure, or a portion of it, could be a tone dial capable of broadcasting across the globe.

Whether it broadcasts a sound, a speech, or a song like Binks' Sake, it could reach everyone in the world and persuade them to let go of their hatred. With the likely destruction of the red line and the emergence of a new land mass, everyone would be connected by both land and hearts. The celebration would then be of epic proportions.

Final thoughts

Roger laughing upon reaching Laugh Tale as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

This theory about One Piece, like many others, seems believable and in line with some other fan theories. One particular speculation, for example, suggests that a section of the land, which is the actual location of the treasure, will emerge from the water at the end of the series. Roger lacked the resources to get there, but Luffy might not.

This newly discovered land might be the venue for Luffy's party. The event of Luffy becoming the Pirate King and the discovery of a new land is bound to pique interest among the general population, thereby enticing them to explore the place and join the festivities.